Jewish Democrats in Florida slam Ron DeSantis for campaigning with Doug Mastriano, Republican who praised founder of far-right platform Gab
Jewish Democrats in Florida on Thursday called for Gov. Ron DeSantis to pull out of a rally with Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' election police force announces arrests of 20 for voter fraud
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 20 people who voted in the 2020 election will be arrested and charged Thursday for breaking the state's election laws on felon voting rights. The move was described as the "opening salvo" for the Office of Election Crimes and Security, created by DeSantis...
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
'We Are Being Outraised': Marco Rubio Begs Fox News Viewers For Cash For Re-Election
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday appealed directly to Fox News viewers for campaign donations as he seeks to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings. “I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultra-liberals,” Rubio said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'
Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
Demings makes it official in easy primary victory. U.S. Senate race with Rubio is on
Millions of Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Dems target Gov. Ron DeSantis over "raid" comments
TALLAHASSEE --- Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for comments he made after an unprecedented FBI search Monday at the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump. During a news conference Tuesday morning outside the governor's mansion, Democratic candidate Nikki Fried said both political parties should tone down inflammatory rhetoric about the search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice should be allowed to conduct their investigation. "We are all waiting for lots of answers from yesterday, and we all deserve them," Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, said. "But...
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
What to know about Women’s Equality Day
Today is the 102nd anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. In the century since ratification of the 19th amendment, significant gains have been made with regard to women’s rights. However, the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, along with the recent decision to revoke...
