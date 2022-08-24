ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs To Select Luke Farrell

The Cubs are adding right-hander Luke Farrell to the big league roster before tomorrow evening’s game against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). He’ll get the start for the contest. It’ll be the first MLB outing of the season for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss

The Chicago Cubs have been playing good baseball. They did not on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite taking the first of two on Tuesday, the Cubs lost in spectacular fashion 13-3 in the evening game, one that also saw Chicago's slugger Franmil Reyes have to pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo grabbing seat Wednesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Perdomo will ride pine after starting seven straight games. Sergio Alcantara will start at shortstop and hit ninth. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Slipping Brewers look for traction vs. Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves slowly slipping out of contention in the National League Central. The Brewers look to get back on track Friday night when they open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has lost 14 of its past 22 games to plummet six games behind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Sign Billy Hamilton To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract, according to multiple reporters (including The Athletic’s Dan Hayes). Hamilton elected to become a free agent earlier this month, rejecting an outright assignment to the Marlins’ Triple-A team. Minnesota becomes the 11th different big league...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

