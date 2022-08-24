On August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp and Golf Club Rd SE. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated by, Kaylie Kinsey, age (42), of, Sublimity, was westbound across Golf Club Rd SE going towards the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp. A Ford Custom Roadster, operated by Thomas Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was southbound on Golf Club Rd SE and was unable to stop crashing into the Dodge Caravan. After the crash the Ford Custom Roadster rolled on to its side. Thomas Schmid received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A passenger in the Ford Custom Roadster Arminta Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Kaylie Kinsey was not injured. OSP was assisted by Aumsville Fire Department, Santiam Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO