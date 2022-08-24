Read full article on original website
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body
A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy operating a drone located the body of a 41-year-old Bend man who apparently drowned Tuesday when he went over turbulent Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River on an inner tube, deputies said Wednesday. The post Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
hh-today.com
City vacates street to help Helping Hands
Three members of the Albany City Council plus the mayor Wednesday pushed through a move to vacate or abandon a short section of Jefferson Street, an action the Helping Hands homeless shelter needs to expand. As authorized by the council at a work session March 7, the vacation of the...
KVAL
Lebanon Walmart reopens following bomb threat
LEBANON, Ore. — An Oregon Walmart was closed down for few hours Tuesday following a bomb threat. Just before 10:30 a.m., the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 S. Santiam Highway to follow up on the reported threat. The building had been evacuated and closed...
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
kezi.com
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
kptv.com
Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
hh-today.com
Still a railroad town after 152 years
Just about every weekday afternoon, a Portland & Western feight train enters Albany on the Toledo branch from the direction of Corvallis. If you like trains and happen to be cruising past on a bike, you’re likely to stop and watch, like this:. Usually the train stops on the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment
The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: 50% to 100% off adoption fees Saturday at Humane Society of Central Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters on Saturday. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the time. Adopters at the Humane Society of Central Oregon will receive half off to a waived...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR THE HIGHWAY 22E WESTBOUND ON-RAMP AND GOLF CLUB ROAD SOUTHEAST IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E Westbound on-ramp and Golf Club Road Southeast. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Linn and Lebanon police logs, Aug. 10-17, 2022
12:16 a.m. – Nicklaus Glasser, 32, of Lebanon, cited on warrant, 2200 block Primrose St. Report taken. 12:39 a.m. – Caller reported theft of two TVs from house, Park St. 12:56 a.m. – Aaron Clemmer, 42, of Sweet Home, arrested on warrants, Santiam Hwy./Groshong Rd. Report taken.
Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why
Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Aug. 22
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp and Golf Club Rd SE. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated by, Kaylie Kinsey, age (42), of, Sublimity, was westbound across Golf Club Rd SE going towards the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp. A Ford Custom Roadster, operated by Thomas Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was southbound on Golf Club Rd SE and was unable to stop crashing into the Dodge Caravan. After the crash the Ford Custom Roadster rolled on to its side. Thomas Schmid received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A passenger in the Ford Custom Roadster Arminta Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Kaylie Kinsey was not injured. OSP was assisted by Aumsville Fire Department, Santiam Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested
The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served a search warrant and arrested the owner of a trailer along Hunnell Road on Monday afternoon, seizing commercial amounts of methamphetamine and blue bills believed to contain Fentanyl. The post CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
