BigBotz One
1d ago

They should check that former CEO's finances and I'll bet there's something there. Shipping goods is the industry that grew not failed during the pandemic. I'll bet he stole cash waiting to fix it with the SPAC.

Reply(2)
10
Trey
2d ago

Don't you love the Biden/Democrat economy? Don't worry, more layoffs and firings are on the way later this year and early next year. Keep voting for China... I mean Democrats. And think of it.. Biden has just forgiven $Billions of student debt for doctors, lawyers, and other highly paid professionals and you, the common man, will pay for it! Thanks!

Reply(13)
36
Jeff Hodge
2d ago

you knew it was going to fail as soon as they changed Human Resource Manager's title to Chief People Person.

Reply(6)
16
