Florida State

Nikki R
2d ago

Why anyone would vote for this slimeball will be debated for years. Let’s hope the dems have more money? Let’s hope the dems have a better candidate.

Addison
2d ago

Republicans seem to love their sexual predators. Gaetz is being investigated for sex trafficking... yet they voted for him anyway. unbelievable

Major squEEzer
2d ago

It's not called Floriduh for no reason folks. Live there just ONE year, and you will realize just how good you had it back home where your true friends and neighbors were.

