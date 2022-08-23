ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia brutally breaks up with Tyler Norris before meeting his family

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Rachel Recchia brutally broke up with Tyler Norris before his hometown date after he revealed that he was in love with her on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Tyler, 25, welcomed Rachel, 26, to his hometown of Wildwood, New Jersey, expecting her to meet his family during the season 19 Hometown episode on ABC.

Rachel, however, wasn't quite feeling it after Zach Shallcross, 25, of Anaheim Hills, California, the previous day told her that he was in love with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CeVO_0hSgl8DU00
Separate ways: Rachel Recchia brutally broke up with Tyler Norris before his hometown date after he revealed that he was in love with her on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette

'Hometowns, for me, is the biggest week because when you bring families into a relationship, it does change things,' Rachel said in a confessional before meeting up with Tyler.

Rachel added that Tyler always makes her laugh and they connected emotionally.

'We definitely are the most far behind, but I am excited to see if we can get there today,' she added.

Tyler and Rachel kissed and started strolling on the boardwalk holding hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pevL3_0hSgl8DU00
Hometown episode: Tyler, 25, welcomed Rachel, 26, to his hometown of Wildwood, New Jersey, expecting her to meet his family during the season 19 Hometown episode on ABC

'To me, Rachel is the one. This could be my future wife. Like, this could be the future mom to my kids. I am falling for her like crazy and I get to show her everything. This is going to be the best day of my life,' Tyler said in a confessional.

They played games, ate corn dogs and funnel and also won plush animals together. The cute couple also rode a Ferris wheel together as Tyler pointed out where he lived and they kissed again on the ride.

Tyler introduced her to friends and some relatives on the boardwalk and Rachel admitted to feeling overwhelmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOngU_0hSgl8DU00
The one: 'To me, Rachel is the one. This could be my future wife. Like, this could be the future mom to my kids. I am falling for her like crazy and I get to show her everything. This is going to be the best day of my life,' Tyler said in a confessional

'I realize my relationship with him is a little farther behind than what I would have liked to feel at this point,' Rachel said in a confessional.

She added that she had other connections that were stronger, while Tyler predicted that his family would love her.

Rachel told a producer that she felt like a 'horrible person'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZoQd_0hSgl8DU00
Ferris wheel: The cute couple also rode a Ferris wheel together as Tyler pointed out where he lived and they kissed again on the ride

'I just feel so bad because he's such a good guy. I can't even look at him. Like, I'm, like, gonna, like, break down. He thinks we're about to sit down and talk about his family. And that's the thing, it's like, when families get involved, it's huge. Even just meeting his friends, I'm like, "Oh, my God. Oh, my God,'',' Rachel said while away from the camera in the women's bathroom.

'I feel like I'm gonna throw up. I'm freaking out,' she added.

Tyler was thrilled when he next saw Rachel believing that she was about to meet his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGMyM_0hSgl8DU00
Feeling good: Tyler was thrilled when he next saw Rachel believing that she was about to meet his family 

She sighed as they sat down on a bench together and Tyler started gushing about how much he enjoyed their day together.

'It's been better than I can ever imagine,' Tyler said.

Rachel told Tyler that he was an 'incredible person' as he smiled at her and then he unintentionally interrupted her attempt to break up with him by profusely praising her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scO4x_0hSgl8DU00
High praise: Rachel told Tyler that he was an 'incredible person' as he smiled at her and then he unintentionally interrupted her attempt to break up with him by profusely praising her

'I'm not falling in love with you, I am so in love with you. And it has just been incredible. And I would not change a thing, and I'm just so happy that you're here and that I've had a chance to experience this with you. 'Cause this means so much. It really does. And you are literally the most amazing person,' Tyler told her.

'Wait, wait, wait,' Rachel said trying to stop him.

'I've ever met,' Tyler finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PM7k6_0hSgl8DU00
In love: 'I'm not falling in love with you, I am so in love with you. And it has just been incredible. And I would not change a thing, and I'm just so happy that you're here and that I've had a chance to experience this with you. 'Cause this means so much. It really does. And you are literally the most amazing person,' Tyler told her

Rachel took a breath and then told Tyler that she wasn't ready to meet his family.

She cried as she apologized to Tyler after saying that she wasn't going to be able to continue with him.

Tyler thanked her for not putting his family in an awkward position and told Rachel that she was going to find an everlasting love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vy5nX_0hSgl8DU00
Getting emotional: Rachel cried as she apologized to Tyler after saying that she wasn't going to be able to continue with him

'I wish I could get there, I do,' Rachel said crying as she walked with to a waiting SUV.

They had a long embrace before Rachel climbed in the car and was driven away.

'I feel horrible. He told me he was in love with me. Like, I didn't even know what to say to him because he's so incredible and I feel like he was, like, comforting me. It was already hard as it is knowing that he's expecting to go meet family after this,' Rachel said crying in a confessional in the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzq65_0hSgl8DU00
Feels horrible: 'I feel horrible. He told me he was in love with me. Like, I didn't even know what to say to him because he's so incredible and I feel like he was, like, comforting me. It was already hard as it is knowing that he's expecting to go meet family after this,' Rachel said crying in a confessional in the car

Tyler's family was then shown eagerly awaiting Tyler and Rachel.

He arrived alone and broke it to his family that Rachel wouldn't be joining them.

Tyler told his family that he was okay, but it was a 'tough' split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1PvC_0hSgl8DU00
Tough split: Tyler told his family that he was okay, but it was a 'tough' split

'I wanted you guys to see just how happy I was. I loved her. And I still do. And all I've ever wanted is somebody that, you know, would feel the same towards me,' Tyler told his family.

Rachel in addition to her great date with Zach also had a rough ride with Tino Franco, 28, while meeting his family.

His parents grilled her about how much she knew Zach and openly expressed their skepticism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eauVV_0hSgl8DU00
Great date: Rachel in addition to her great date with Zach enjoyed meeting his family

Gabby Windey, 31, also went out on hometown dates with Jason Alabaster, 30, in New Orleans; Johnny DePhillipo, 25, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and with Eric Schwer, 29, of Bedminster, New Jersey.

She got along well with everyone and received votes of approval after meeting both families.

The Bachelorette will return next week on ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsoot_0hSgl8DU00
Hometown visits: Gabby Windey, 31, also went out on hometown dates with Jason Alabaster, 30, in New Orleans; Johnny DePhillipo, 25, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and with Eric Schwer, 29, of Bedminster, New Jersey and got votes of approval all around

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Entertainment
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Wildwood, NJ
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Anaheim Hills#Abc
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin looks frazzled while chatting on his cellphone in The Hamptons... as he waits to see if he will be charged for accidental Rust shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin was seen out in The Hamptons on Friday, as he awaits his fate regarding the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust last October. The 64-year-old veteran movie star sported a casual getup, which included a blue polo shirt and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He's had his jabs but he was showing all the signs': Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson reveals his son Shiloh, 16 months, was rushed to hospital with suspected hypothermia

Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson has revealed he was forced to rush his 16-month-old son Shiloh to hospital with suspected hypothermia. The X Factor winner, 30, who only revealed he had become a father earlier this year, said that he and his girlfriend were left terrified by the incident. Speaking to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenage Pennsylvania National Guard soldier training with her twin sister dies from 'rare heart abnormality' after collapsing days before graduation

A teenage Pennsylvania National Guard soldier undergoing basic combat training with her twin sister has died of a 'rare heart abnormality.'. PFC Alyssa Cahoon, 17, died on August 25 'with her family by her bedside,' the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment announced on Friday. She had been undergoing basic combat training...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

562K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy