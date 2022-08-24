‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 release date and time on HBO

It’s been more than three years since the Game of Thrones finale aired, but House of the Dragon is transporting fans back to the world of Westeros . This time, they’ll follow a different fight for the Iron Throne: one set 200 years before the original show and centered primarily on House Targaryen. The premiere set the stage for the drama to come, but what is the release date and time for House of the Dragon Episode 2?

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 set the stage for a civil war

House of the Dragon Episode 1 debuted on Aug. 21, kicking off a story centered on Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) ancestors. Long before the Mother of Dragons was born, the Targaryens reigned over Westeros — and a civil war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons saw the family fighting amongst themselves for the Iron Throne.

That’s the event the Game of Thrones prequel is setting up, and its first episode established all of its major players. After King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) wife dies in childbirth, he names Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen — his only child — heir to the Iron Throne. This is a kick in the face to his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who Viserys believes is unfit to rule.

The Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and his daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey) also seem poised to enter this new Game of Thrones. Otto appears to be pushing a romance between his daughter and King Viserys, though only time will tell if his scheme works.

With the premiere setting up so many different storylines, fans will no doubt be eager for House of the Dragon Episode 2 — but when is the next episode on HBO and HBO Max?

For those wondering when House of the Dragon Episode 2 arrives on HBO and HBO Max, the wait won’t be long. New episodes of House of the Dragon air on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday.

The latest installments will drop on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET as well, so those on the west coast will be able to watch it earlier than its airtime if they’re subscribed to the platform.

The Game of Thrones prequel will follow this schedule throughout the entirety of its 10-episode run. Here’s the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 :

Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

So, now that we know when the second chapter drops on HBO, let’s dive into what we can expect from it.

What to expect when episode 2 arrives on HBO

Although House of the Dragon Episode 1 sets up several intertwined conflicts, there’s no word on exactly what episode 2 will cover. The series premiere was followed by a teaser trailer (via YouTube ) teasing the “weeks ahead.” With that in mind, the footage isn’t necessarily from the next installment, but a compilation of all of season 1.

The teaser reveals that Rhaenyra will have a hard time winning the lords and ladies of Westeros to her side, mostly because she’s a woman. It also sees Otto Hightower and Daemon engaged in a conversation that looks less than friendly. But then, it’s probably no surprise Daemon plans to retaliate.

Per A Wiki of Ice and Fire , House of the Dragon Episode 2 will be titled “The Rogue Prince,” so we should see more of Daemon’s reaction to Viserys’ decision in the coming chapter.

It looks like the Game of Thrones prequel will also tease the prophecy from the original series — though it’s hard to say how that will play into this story.

We’ll have to keep watching to learn how things play out, but the next episode will be here soon.

House of the Dragon Episode 2 airs on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

