ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Release Date and Time on HBO

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

It’s been more than three years since the Game of Thrones finale aired, but House of the Dragon is transporting fans back to the world of Westeros . This time, they’ll follow a different fight for the Iron Throne: one set 200 years before the original show and centered primarily on House Targaryen. The premiere set the stage for the drama to come, but what is the release date and time for House of the Dragon Episode 2?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon.”]

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 set the stage for a civil war

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrDWO_0hSgkqUe00
Paddy Considine and Matt Smtih in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon Episode 1 debuted on Aug. 21, kicking off a story centered on Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) ancestors. Long before the Mother of Dragons was born, the Targaryens reigned over Westeros — and a civil war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons saw the family fighting amongst themselves for the Iron Throne.

That’s the event the Game of Thrones prequel is setting up, and its first episode established all of its major players. After King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) wife dies in childbirth, he names Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen — his only child — heir to the Iron Throne. This is a kick in the face to his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who Viserys believes is unfit to rule.

The Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and his daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey) also seem poised to enter this new Game of Thrones. Otto appears to be pushing a romance between his daughter and King Viserys, though only time will tell if his scheme works.

With the premiere setting up so many different storylines, fans will no doubt be eager for House of the Dragon Episode 2 — but when is the next episode on HBO and HBO Max?

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 release date and time on HBO

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Will Have 1 Major Thing in Common With ‘Game of Thrones’

For those wondering when House of the Dragon Episode 2 arrives on HBO and HBO Max, the wait won’t be long. New episodes of House of the Dragon air on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday.

The latest installments will drop on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET as well, so those on the west coast will be able to watch it earlier than its airtime if they’re subscribed to the platform.

The Game of Thrones prequel will follow this schedule throughout the entirety of its 10-episode run. Here’s the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 :

  • Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

So, now that we know when the second chapter drops on HBO, let’s dive into what we can expect from it.

What to expect when episode 2 arrives on HBO

Although House of the Dragon Episode 1 sets up several intertwined conflicts, there’s no word on exactly what episode 2 will cover. The series premiere was followed by a teaser trailer (via YouTube ) teasing the “weeks ahead.” With that in mind, the footage isn’t necessarily from the next installment, but a compilation of all of season 1.

The teaser reveals that Rhaenyra will have a hard time winning the lords and ladies of Westeros to her side, mostly because she’s a woman. It also sees Otto Hightower and Daemon engaged in a conversation that looks less than friendly. But then, it’s probably no surprise Daemon plans to retaliate.

Per A Wiki of Ice and Fire , House of the Dragon Episode 2 will be titled “The Rogue Prince,” so we should see more of Daemon’s reaction to Viserys’ decision in the coming chapter.

It looks like the Game of Thrones prequel will also tease the prophecy from the original series — though it’s hard to say how that will play into this story.

We’ll have to keep watching to learn how things play out, but the next episode will be here soon.

House of the Dragon Episode 2 airs on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: How Long Before ‘Game of Thrones’ Does the Prequel Take Place?

Comments / 3

Related
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Emily Carey
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Dragon#Hbo Max#Episodes#Hbo#House#The Mother Of Dragons#The Iron Throne
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained

We are just days away from the release of HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...Aegon the ConquererIn A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

166K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy