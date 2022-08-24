Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. As a deputy and firefighter who reached at the helicopter crash scene clicked and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains. Black Mamba was on his way to a girls’ basketball tournament with his daughter and the rest of the team. But unfortunately, due to some errors a crash was caused and we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others too. That was the worst day of life for Vanessa Bryant as she lost her loving husband and young daughter in the crash. And, then she had to fight the department itself for the photo leaks from the crash site. The people who have done the dirty job of clicking and sharing those for a laugh senselessly around are just some shameless guys who aren’t able to understand the seriousness of the tragic event.

