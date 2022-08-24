Read full article on original website
Kobe Bryant crash photos trial: Jury orders LA County to pay $31 million to plaintiffs
A jury ordered L.A. County to pay $31 million in damages to Vanessa Bryant and a co-plaintiff over the sharing of photos from the scene of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
Yardbarker
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
Jury reaches verdict in trial over Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site photos
LOS ANGELES — A jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million in her invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.
foxla.com
Vanessa Bryant dedicates verdict to Kobe and Gianna Bryant following lawsuit against LA County
LOS ANGELES - Vanessa Bryant declared victory on social media after jurors sided with the widow in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. On Wednesday, the jurors ordered Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa Bryant $16 million in damages over the first responders taking and sharing photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County ordered to pay $31 million in damages over crash scene photos
LOS ANGELES - A jury has ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages over the actions of first-responders who took and shared gruesome photos from the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people. The damages...
foxla.com
Attorney believes LA County has strong ground for appeal in Kobe Bryant lawsuit
Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester were awarded $31 million from LA County over the 2020 crash scene photos that were snapped and shared among first responders. Some critics say LA County has strong ground to appeal.
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: Jury begins deliberations over helicopter crash scene photos
LOS ANGELES - Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy and negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County after the defense claimed in its closing argument that the trial was about the "inappropriate conduct" of employees rather than constitutional violations worth $75 million in damages, as alleged by plaintiffs.
firstsportz.com
“They poured salt into an unhealable wound” Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer fires back at LA County over Kobe Bryant crash photos
Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. As a deputy and firefighter who reached at the helicopter crash scene clicked and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains. Black Mamba was on his way to a girls’ basketball tournament with his daughter and the rest of the team. But unfortunately, due to some errors a crash was caused and we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others too. That was the worst day of life for Vanessa Bryant as she lost her loving husband and young daughter in the crash. And, then she had to fight the department itself for the photo leaks from the crash site. The people who have done the dirty job of clicking and sharing those for a laugh senselessly around are just some shameless guys who aren’t able to understand the seriousness of the tragic event.
thesource.com
Closing Arguments Begin In Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit
Closing arguments are beginning in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against LA County. On the late basketball star’s 44th birthday, attorneys for Bryant’s widow, Vanessa and co-plaintiff, Chris Chester urged the jury to award unspecified millions for emotional distress and a violation of rights for unauthorized sharing close-up images of their loved ones gruesome remains.
NBC Los Angeles
Chief: Firefighter ‘Tarnished His Dignity' Taking Grisly Picture at Kobe Crash
Los Angeles County's acting fire chief told a jury Monday that a retired firefighter "tarnished his dignity" by sharing gruesome photos taken at the remote mountainside site where a helicopter carrying Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed, killing all on board. Anthony Marrone testified that he did not...
KNX 1070 News Radio
beverlypress.com
thedowneypatriot.com
LATACO
foxla.com
beverlypress.com
SFGate
Nationwide Report
foxla.com
foxla.com
