Los Angeles County, CA

Vanessa Bryant dedicates verdict to Kobe and Gianna Bryant following lawsuit against LA County

LOS ANGELES - Vanessa Bryant declared victory on social media after jurors sided with the widow in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. On Wednesday, the jurors ordered Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa Bryant $16 million in damages over the first responders taking and sharing photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.
“They poured salt into an unhealable wound” Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer fires back at LA County over Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. As a deputy and firefighter who reached at the helicopter crash scene clicked and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains. Black Mamba was on his way to a girls’ basketball tournament with his daughter and the rest of the team. But unfortunately, due to some errors a crash was caused and we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others too. That was the worst day of life for Vanessa Bryant as she lost her loving husband and young daughter in the crash. And, then she had to fight the department itself for the photo leaks from the crash site. The people who have done the dirty job of clicking and sharing those for a laugh senselessly around are just some shameless guys who aren’t able to understand the seriousness of the tragic event.
Closing Arguments Begin In Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit

Closing arguments are beginning in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against LA County. On the late basketball star’s 44th birthday, attorneys for Bryant’s widow, Vanessa and co-plaintiff, Chris Chester urged the jury to award unspecified millions for emotional distress and a violation of rights for unauthorized sharing close-up images of their loved ones gruesome remains.
Chief: Firefighter ‘Tarnished His Dignity' Taking Grisly Picture at Kobe Crash

Los Angeles County's acting fire chief told a jury Monday that a retired firefighter "tarnished his dignity" by sharing gruesome photos taken at the remote mountainside site where a helicopter carrying Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed, killing all on board. Anthony Marrone testified that he did not...
