Celebrated chefs, culinary thought leaders and local food producers from Hawaiʻi and around the globe will gather for an inaugural food conference, hosted by Kapiʻolani Community College and Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP). The NEAR AND FAR – Cool Ideas, Hot Food conference on September 21 at the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, a lineage-inspired lunch and a farm-to-glass pau hana reception to share how they are helping to drive a new economy and shift towards regenerative models of community and tourism.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO