Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1
Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
Heaviest Rainfall From Recent Deluge Not Pouring Into North Texas Reservoirs
Surprisingly the summer deluge that dropped as much as 15 inches of flooding rain in parts of North Texas on Monday may not be as beneficial to local water districts as you might think. According to a post by the National Weather Service, while the heaviest rainfall fell over Tarrant...
LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls
LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
Hot and humid weekend with next rain maker to follow
A few isolated showers remain in the forecast today through the weekend. --Kristen Currie
KVUE
Austin Watershed monitoring flooding hotspots as scattered rain remains in the forecast
DALLAS — First came the heat -- 100 degrees by early June. Then came 67 straight days with no rain. Fires broke out across North Texas and quickly spread across a region battling severe drought. Throughout July and into early August, tens of thousands of acres burned. A grass...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — As the flood waters of Monday receded, the Austin Watershed Protection Department said it was prepared for the heavy downpour. "We have droughts that are interrupted by floods like the one we had yesterday, but luckily it was a fairly manageable flood. We were ready for it," Scott Prinsen, the program manager for Watershed's Early Flood Warning system, said.
The Backstory: Five years ago this week, Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
Recent rains not enough to significantly raise water levels at Jacob's Well
TEXAS, USA — From Rockport to La Grange to Port Arthur, Hurricane Harvey, which first came ashore along the middle Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017, left death and destruction in its path, with the Houston area suffering the worst damage. As the story unfolded on television that August,...
Group hosting cleanup events along Shoal Creek Trail after flooding brings debris, litter
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Water levels at a popular swimming hole did not go up much at all following Monday’s heavy rains. According to the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, water levels at Jacob's Well only increase a couple of tenths of an inch. David Baker, executive director of the...
Homeless encampments in Austin impacted by flooding, heavy rain
AUSTIN, Texas — After all the rain Austin got on Monday, the Shoal Creek Conservancy said there's a lot of litter and debris to pick up. Heavy rainfall caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. The flooding brought litter to the area, so the conservancy is hosting cleanup events starting this Friday.
VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin
A woman who lives in one of Austin's wooded areas said the rain we got Monday made a bad situation worse for her.
VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
Thousands of pounds of trash ending up in Lady Bird Lake. Here's what the city is doing to clean it
Despite the Category 4 status, it was the rain and not the winds that caused the most problems.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
The City’s Watershed Protection Department has crews that clean the creeks and lake on a regular basis, but with no rain in recent weeks, the trash in some creeks built up during heavy rainfall Monday.
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)
How did Monday's rain go down in the record books?
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
Austin, TX
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Austin, TX
ABOUT
