Texas State

Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1

Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls

LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Watershed monitoring flooding hotspots as scattered rain remains in the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — As the flood waters of Monday receded, the Austin Watershed Protection Department said it was prepared for the heavy downpour. "We have droughts that are interrupted by floods like the one we had yesterday, but luckily it was a fairly manageable flood. We were ready for it," Scott Prinsen, the program manager for Watershed's Early Flood Warning system, said.
AUSTIN, TX
VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
AUSTIN, TX
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
