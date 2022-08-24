ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Local 4 WHBF

RIMSD hiring permanent, sub staff

The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring! They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Survey for riverfront design in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport. According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region. Take the online...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period. Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg seeks housing rehabilitation, accessibility input

The City of Galesburg is holding a public meeting to collect input from residents on the need for housing rehabilitation and improving accessibility in homes in the city. The city is applying for the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s (IHDA) Housing Rehabilitation and Accessibility Grant (HRAP), which focuses on housing rehabilitation, roofing replacement and accessibility issues. […]
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Helping kids emotionally prepare for school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is nearly over and it’s time to start getting our children ready for returning to school. Helping kids to prepare emotionally is critical to academic success and mental well-being. Eric Rittmeyer stresses that parents must remain emotionally engaged with their children to ensure their well-being....
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf held the first of two informational open houses about the proposed changes to The Landing Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center. The plans include a repurposed recreation center as well as replacing the Splash Landing and the Frozen Landing. Officials say the...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities nonprofit collecting diapers to distribute to families in need

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”. Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Camanche residents pack council chambers to oppose Canadian Pacific merger

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Camanche held a public hearing Thursday night for residents to voice their concerns surrounding the multi-billion dollar merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas city southern Railways. Last week, Camanche city officials said they were underwhelmed by Canadian Pacific’s $200,000 offer. City Administrator Andrew...
CAMANCHE, IA
ourquadcities.com

New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family

Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute now open in Moline

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health announce the opening of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition […]
WQAD

Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Tips to maximize produce shelf life to save money

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is in full swing and that means the shelves are full of fresh and nutritious produce but many consumers hesitate to buy fresh produce out of fear of having it go bad in their refrigerator or on the counter. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island names Citizens of the Year winners

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday’s city council meeting. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident), and overall Citizen of the Year. Business: McDonald’s, 1813 30th St....
Eagle 102.3

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KWQC

Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As August wraps and we switch attention to autumn activities, gardening often takes a backseat. In fact, many of us may be tired of gardening because plants have faded or have been ravaged by the heat and sun. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture,...
DAVENPORT, IA

