Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office raises money to add K-9 officer
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to add its 10th furry friend to the patrol team. With hopes of bringing on one more dog, JMH graphics is taking orders for K-9 unit shirts, with 100% of the proceeds going to the K-9 fund.
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
WDAM-TV
18-wheeler catches fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As if a late-morning deluge weren’t bad enough, a stretch of U.S. 98 found itself shrouded in a pall of smoke mid-Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded about 3:15 p.m. to an 18-wheeler that had caught fire and pulled just off U.S, 98 near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive.
WDAM-TV
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel animal control officer, who usually rounds up stray dogs and cats, spent some time this week capturing a four-foot-long alligator that made an unwelcome visit to a city restaurant. Officer Norman Rhodes used a catch pole to capture the gator Monday afternoon. It had...
WDAM-TV
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’
BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Baxterville residents were shocked on Tuesday afternoon as Lamar County deputies surrounded a man openly carrying a rifle just outside the local school. Sheriff Danny Rigel said he believes the man is not a threat to the school or the local community. “Lamar County did respond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week. The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace,...
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that happened at a fast-food restaurant early Friday morning. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of Raising Cane’s on Hardy Street just after 1:30 a.m. HPD...
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
bobgermanylaw.com
Waynesboro, MS - Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Collision on Beat 4 Shubuta Rd
Waynesboro, MS (August 25, 2022) - One person was killed and another injured after a car accident on a rural roadway in Waynesboro. The deadly crash was reported on Beat 4 Shubuta Road at around 8 p.m. A teenager was reportedly traveling on the road when they crashed into another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster. Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster. According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Petal road washout after heavy rain. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The City...
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Magnet School profile
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster. According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. The City of Petal is still dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday’s heavy rain. Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
Man pleads guilty to multiple burglaries in Forrest County
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man pled guilty in connection to multiple burglaries that happened in Forrest County. On August 23, Nikita Davon Page was going to trial in Forrest County for a house burglary. He was also indicted on four other separate cases, including robbery, two business burglaries and another house burglary. Prosecutors said […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster. City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6 million for a lead hazard reduction grant at the end of last year. Hattiesburg’s Battle of...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School. A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. 10pm Headlines 8/24. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye...
impact601.com
Firework mishap in Rustin Community results in adult male suffering a critical injury
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded on Sunday afternoon to a report of a adult male who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a residence on Newcomb Road in the Rustin Community. The adult male victim and a female victim, who was later discovered to be...
Comments / 0