Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Jones County, MS
Jones County, MS
WDAM-TV

Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

18-wheeler catches fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As if a late-morning deluge weren’t bad enough, a stretch of U.S. 98 found itself shrouded in a pall of smoke mid-Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded about 3:15 p.m. to an 18-wheeler that had caught fire and pulled just off U.S, 98 near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel animal control officer, who usually rounds up stray dogs and cats, spent some time this week capturing a four-foot-long alligator that made an unwelcome visit to a city restaurant. Officer Norman Rhodes used a catch pole to capture the gator Monday afternoon. It had...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week. The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that happened at a fast-food restaurant early Friday morning. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of Raising Cane’s on Hardy Street just after 1:30 a.m. HPD...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi Press

Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint

The City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Magnet School profile

Laurel Magnet School profile
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list

Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty to multiple burglaries in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man pled guilty in connection to multiple burglaries that happened in Forrest County. On August 23, Nikita Davon Page was going to trial in Forrest County for a house burglary. He was also indicted on four other separate cases, including robbery, two business burglaries and another house burglary. Prosecutors said […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40

Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit

Hattiesburg's Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit
HATTIESBURG, MS

