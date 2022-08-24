Read full article on original website
KWQC
Helping kids emotionally prepare for school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is nearly over and it’s time to start getting our children ready for returning to school. Helping kids to prepare emotionally is critical to academic success and mental well-being. Eric Rittmeyer stresses that parents must remain emotionally engaged with their children to ensure their well-being....
KWQC
Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period. Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get...
KWQC
City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure. Beam and O’Dell said they are talking about getting a tattoo or scheduling a yearly vacation to commemorate the anniversary of their kidney transplant. Updated: 16 hours ago. Mild Wednesday. Rock Island names Citizens of the Year...
KWQC
Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As August wraps and we switch attention to autumn activities, gardening often takes a backseat. In fact, many of us may be tired of gardening because plants have faded or have been ravaged by the heat and sun. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture,...
KWQC
‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ encourages reading to children early and often
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is a nationwide nonprofit program that encourages parents and caregivers to read at least one thousand books with their child before kindergarten. “We’d love, actually, to see every eligible child in the city of Davenport to be participating.”. Alison...
KWQC
Survey for riverfront design in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport. According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region. Take the online...
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
ourquadcities.com
New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family
Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
KWQC
Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds filed into River Drive in downtown Moline on Thursday, for a party 150 years in the making. The city wanted to celebrate its birthday with a bang. Tory Brecht, Moline’s communications coordinator said the milestone was the perfect segue into post-pandemic life. “Our downtown...
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods
GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
iowa.media
Pleasant Valley students required to answer preferred pronoun question in PE survey
Students at Pleasant Valley were required to answer a question on a survey asking about their preferred pronouns. The question had an asterisk next to it, meaning it was a required field. The survey was reportedly given by the PE teacher. The Iowa Standard reached out to the teacher who...
RIMSD hiring permanent, sub staff
The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring! They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit […]
KWQC
Davenports set to hold Halloween parade
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30. The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post. City-wide trick-or-treat...
Shout out to husband calling finalist
Cammie Pohl of Davenport definitely knows how to call her husband for dinner. She recently tied with Dorothy Knox of Cedarfield for third place in the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The contest was part of the “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize […]
Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute now open in Moline
UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health announce the opening of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition […]
KWQC
Quad Cities nonprofit collecting diapers to distribute to families in need
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”. Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.
KWQC
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
KWQC
RME piano project uses music and art to bring people together
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Music and art have a way of uniting people across the globe. RME’s One Sound Piano Project combines both for the enjoyment of the community. Tyson Danner, Executive Director of River Music Experience, highlights the artfully decorated pianos that have been placed all over the Quad Cities. The segment also covers an upcoming event called Community Jam Session on Sunday, Sept.18 at Freight House Farmer’s Market from 1-4 p.m.
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
KWQC
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Davenport in 2023. Bluey and her gang are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”. On June 14 and 15, 2023, the show will be at River Center Adler...
