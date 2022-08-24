Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll says Seahawks ‘may have two No. 1’ QBs; NFL fans react
After trading Russell Wilson over the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback situation doesn’t look good on the surface, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock (acquired in the Wilson trade) in a training camp battle for the starting job. While most of the football world sees it as the...
Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale
Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale
The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyron Smith Injury ‘Serious’; Cowboys to Explore O-Line Move - Sign Ex Chiefs Pro Bowler Eric Fisher?
Money? Injuries? Personal issues? An NFL team is obviously more privy to those details than most of us are. But ...
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition
The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 8/26/2022
The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will finish their preseasons on Friday night in Dallas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Seahawks-Cowboys prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Seattle Seahawks are set to enter...
Seahawks QB 'Disaster' - Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock - 'Most Embarrassing' of All Time?
Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock aren't drawing rave reviews from one analyst.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Watch: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tries his hand at QB at practice
The Seahawks might have the most pathetic quarterback situation in the NFL this year, at least according to some folks. If Geno Smith and Drew Lock both don’t work out, they could always rely on their new scout-team QB…. Watch head coach Pete Carroll make a few throws at...
Practice Makes Perfect: Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys Starters Will Sit Vs. Seahawks ... IF
"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."
NBC Sports
Seahawks re-sign Cade Brewer
It looks like the Seahawks had some second thoughts about a player they waived over the weekend. Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed tight end Cade Brewer. Brewer originally joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in May. He was then waived on Saturday as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seahawks at Cowboys QB Starter Revealed by Coach Pete Carroll
“This is the next step,” Carroll said Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys Will 'Go as Zeke Goes,' Says Jerry Jones of Ezekiel Elliott
Said Jones of Zeke: "He's very capable of being everything we've ever wanted him to be."
NFL・
Comments / 0