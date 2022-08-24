ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll says Seahawks ‘may have two No. 1’ QBs; NFL fans react

After trading Russell Wilson over the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback situation doesn’t look good on the surface, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock (acquired in the Wilson trade) in a training camp battle for the starting job. While most of the football world sees it as the...
The Spun

Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale

Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Seattle, WA
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Frisco, TX
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition

The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Will Grier
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
NBC Sports

Seahawks re-sign Cade Brewer

It looks like the Seahawks had some second thoughts about a player they waived over the weekend. Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed tight end Cade Brewer. Brewer originally joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in May. He was then waived on Saturday as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Chargers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#At T Stadium#Ford Center#Qb Will Grier

Comments / 0

Community Policy