SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...

SOUTHINGTON, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO