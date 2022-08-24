Read full article on original website
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
Donna Jean Parrott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and...
Kevin Michael Hiniker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...
Eleanor L. Donatiello, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on Saturday, August 20,...
Benjamin James Phillips, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin J. Phillips, age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Canton Christian Home in Canton, Ohio. He was born on September 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. Phillips...
Karen Ann Black, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 23, 2022, Karen Ann Black, age 68, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1953 George Koivula and Patricia (Dix) Koivula Gibson. Karen is survived by her daughters, Brianne Jurina of Wichita Falls,...
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., 80, died Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Eugene was born December 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene L. and Ethel Davies Fitch. Eugene was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received his degree in theology...
Harriet I. “Babe” Demidovich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet I. “Babe” (Seres) Demidovich, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Harriet was born on February 12, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Harriet (McMichael) Seres. Harriet was united in marriage to Steve Demidovich...
Elizabeth Wainwright, Beachwood, Ohio
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Wainwright, 93, of Beachwood, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:34 a.m. at Montefiore of Menorah Park, following an extended illness. She was born February 25, 1929 in Galeton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Russell and Willie Mae Moody Wainwright, residing in...
Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Brown departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Dolly A. Hardin, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolly Hardin of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Encore livestreaming will be Wednesday, August 31, 11:00...
Cecilia L. Newman, Hartville, Ohio
HARTVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia L. Newman, 96, formerly of Poland, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at The HomeStead at GentleBrook in Hartville. Cecilia, affectionately known as “Cil,” was born November 15, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Eva Chunis Urban. She...
Margaret A. Hudak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hudak, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. Margaret was born September 10, 1934, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Karch Rudinec. She was a 1952 graduate of Donora Senior High School, where she played the trumpet and...
Barbara Vivian Dennis, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Vivian Dennis, 68, of North Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center after a courageous battle with ALS. Barbara was born March 9, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lloyd and Donnie (Hooper) Campbell and...
Ronald Charles Garvey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Garvey, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Ron was born January 31, 1952 in New York City, New York, son of George and Frances (Buser) Garvey. After high school, Ron moved to Florida and worked as...
Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr., Sharon, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...
Sue Urschler, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Urschler, 82 of Columbiana, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing Center in East Palestine. Sue was born in her home in Columbiana on September 10, 1939, a daughter of Wilmer and Marie (Klitz) Davis. She graduated from Fairfield...
Karen V. Banicki, Negley, Ohio
NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen V. Banicki, age 71 of Negley, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. She was born on July 14, 1951, in Salem, daughter of the late Lawrence and Myrtle Gorby McCoy. Karen had worked as a manager for Howard...
