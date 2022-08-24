ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing at North Charleston Elementary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning for a ceremony highlighting the efforts of a nonprofit that provides screenings and eyewear for students in need. McMaster will be at North Charleston Elementary to sign a bill that allows Vision to...
South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts

WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says that number is tied for the second highest on record. Federal data also shows more...
South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown’s estate. The decision, published Wednesday, is what the court referred to as the newest in “the voluminous litigation” following Brown’s death more than a decade ago. The ruling addressed 25 arguments […]
