Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Related
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
live5news.com
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
live5news.com
Spearman lays out biggest disappointment of her career in exclusive 1-on-1 interview
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina routinely ranks among the worst states in the nation for public education with a major achievement gap between Black and white students. In Charleston, only 26 percent of African America students are meeting achievement goals in math compared to 77 percent of their white...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing at North Charleston Elementary
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning for a ceremony highlighting the efforts of a nonprofit that provides screenings and eyewear for students in need. McMaster will be at North Charleston Elementary to sign a bill that allows Vision to...
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
WIS-TV
Threat against Dreher High School leads to increased law enforcement presence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dreher High School will have an increased law enforcement presence Friday after someone threatened the school. District officials said that an unknown person in the chat of a Youtube live stream of the Dreher vs. AC Flora JV football game made a threat yesterday. Law enforcement...
Finlay Park renovation moves forward with $8.5M financial boost
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Finlay Park has seen a lot of change over the years. Shiquilla Dreher and Aaron McCrory remember it in its heyday. "They used to have concerts and little activities for the kids growing up, but it's dead now," McCrory said. The City of Columbia is moving...
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbia International University launches nursing, biomedical science programs to combat healthcare worker shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now, South Carolina is dealing with hospital staffing shortages. According to a journal article in the National Library of Medicine, the state has a 25% hospital staffing shortage based on operational needs and staff nurse to patient ratios. Columbia International University is combating the shortage...
Parents in Lexington District One ask board member to step down after email exchange made public
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Parents from Lexington District One say they are outraged after an email exchange between a mother and Dr. Brent Powers. Powers is a school board member, who also serves as a Senior Vice President for Lexington Medical Center. News 19 received copies of emails where a...
WIS-TV
How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact South Carolina and its economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 30 percent of South Carolina residents with federal student loans will have their debts canceled entirely under the Biden administration’s new loan forgiveness plan, a recent study shows. The research was compiled by Student Loan Hero, which is owned by online lending marketplace LendingTree,...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
counton2.com
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says that number is tied for the second highest on record. Federal data also shows more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown’s estate. The decision, published Wednesday, is what the court referred to as the newest in “the voluminous litigation” following Brown’s death more than a decade ago. The ruling addressed 25 arguments […]
thelakemurraynews.net
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in need...
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday.
Comments / 0