Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery Mac
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
Skot the Idea Blends Hip-Hop And Electronic Music On New EP 3 to Thrive ThroughMusic NewsRockville, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
WUSA
14 Prince George's County Police officers indicted for doing two jobs at once, theft, falsified information
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A group of Prince George's County Police officers, along with one retired officer, are facing charges after a double-dipping theft scheme that someone within the department exposed, the chief announced Thursday. The officers ranged from first class to corporal, along with one recently retired...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged for crash that killed pedestrian, injured another in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - A driver in Anne Arundel County is facing charges after hitting and killing two pedestrians then running from the scene before later returning, according to police. Anne Arundel County Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Aquahart Road and Oakwood Road in...
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted Convicted Felon Busted Attempting To Hide Stolen Gun From Police In Charles County
What started as a routine traffic stop led to fresh charges for a convicted felon who was caught trying to hide a stolen semi-automatic handgun from police that he was prohibited from possessing in Maryland. Capitol Heights resident Ticket Deashon Tucker, 30, was busted with an illegal handgun by members...
Trio Believed Dead Of Overdose Outside Maryland Apartment Building: Police
Three men died in what Hyattsville police say was a drug overdose this week. EMS personnel responding to a 911 call placed by residents on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road found the men unconscious and not breathing around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, local police said. Medics administered...
'Truly Disheartening Day:' Misconduct In Office, Theft Charges For PCPD Officers
More than a dozen police officers in Prince George’s County are facing charges for alleged misconduct in office and multiple theft charges, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 25. The indictment comes as 13 current members of the department and a recently retired officer stand accused of working secondary jobs...
Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff
A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmd.com
Accident Kills Two Teenagers In Washington County Thursday Night
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – An accident in Washington County Thursday night claimed the life of two teenagers. Maryland State Police responded to Interstate 81 northbound at Route 40 for an accident involving a tractor trailer and a Lexus sedan. A preliminary investigation indicates the Lexus with three occupants, merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor trailer.
Firearm Recovered during Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspection
On August 20 at 10:40 a.m., a patrol officer was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle in the 12300 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf. During the inspection, suspected marijuana was recovered from the driver. A semi-automatic firearm was also located inside the vehicle. Marlon Davon Murray, 25, of Capitol Heights, was charged with illegal possession […]
Ashburn assault victim dies from injuries
The victim of an assault on August 14 at the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn died on Sunday.
Two Minor Suspects Identified, Being Charged As Adults For Carjacking In Bowie: Police
Two out of three known suspects in a Bowie carjacking have been identified, authorities say. Warrants have been issued for two teenage girls after they were allegedly involved in stealing a car in the 4100 block of Northview Drive on Tuesday, July 26, according to Bowie police. Police have not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him
A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect
It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
wfmd.com
Police Chief: Frederick Not Seen Increases In Violent Crime Following End Of COVID Lockdowns
He says the Department follows crime trends. Frederick, Md. (KM) – While some cities in the United States experienced increased violent crime as they opened up following COVID-19 lockdowns, that didn’t happen in Frederick city. “In Frederick, we’ve seen a 20% decrease from last year in robberies; a 5% in aggravated assault; and we’re also at a low point for our opioid overdoses,” say Police Chief Jason Lando.
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
Former Maryland police officer indicted for excessive force, witness tampering
A former Maryland police officer was indicted by a grand jury for excessive force and witness tampering.
New Information Released By Police In Prince George's County On Suspect Wanted For Murder
A man charged with the murder of a DC man is on the run, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say. Randy McFail, 32, is accused of killing Robert Earl Price, 22, earlier this month in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police say. Price...
NBC Washington
‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment
A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing
BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
Comments / 1