ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Jury in Kobe Bryant photos case urged to award $75 million to his widow and co-plaintiff

By Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES – On the 44th anniversary of the birth of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, an attorney for his widow, Vanessa, asked a jury in federal court here Tuesday to deliver justice on behalf of him and his daughter more than two years after their deaths.

This was the 10th day of Vanessa Bryant’s civil trial against Los Angeles County , another day of tears for her and the final day of testimony after hearing from dozens of witnesses. It was also the first day of closing arguments and the first time an attorney in the case put a dollar amount on what he wants the jury to award Bryant and Chris Chester, her fellow plaintiff at this trial:

$75 million.

Chester’s attorney, Jerome Jackson, asked for up to $2.5 million each for their past 2.5 years of emotional distress, plus up to $1 million for each year of their future distress – 40 years for Bryant and 30 for Chester.

“When I reach this point of closing arguments, I’m usually anxious about not asking for too much,” Jackson told the jury in closing arguments. “I don’t have that anxiety today, because I will tell you ladies and gentlemen, you can’t award too much money for what they went through. You can’t stack it too high. You can’t spread it too wide. What they went through is inhuman and inhumane.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX4Ru_0hSgjMPz00
Vanessa Bryant, left, widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves the federal courthouse Friday in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes, AP

Bryant has not asked for a specific amount.

Both she and Chester brought this case to trial after suing the county in 2020, several months after they each lost spouses and daughters in a helicopter crash that killed all nine aboard in Calabasas, California. They are not blaming the county for the crash itself but what happened afterward . They both accused county sheriff’s and fire department employees of using their personal phones to take graphic photos of their deceased loved ones at the crash scene despite not having legitimate business reason for doing so.

The county says the photos never were posted online and were deleted shortly after the crash. But Bryant and Chester say they live in fear of the photos resurfacing because there’s no way to be sure if they still exist somewhere, ready to pop up at any moment.

"Forty-four years ago today, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kobe Bryant was born,” Bryant’s attorney, Craig Jennings Lavoie, told the jury as he began his closing argument. “Today is his birthday. It’s an honor to stand here representing Mrs. Bryant asking for justice and accountability on his behalf, and her behalf, and on behalf of their daughter Gianna, who would be 16 if she was still here with us.”

TRIAL COVERAGE: Vanessa Bryant gives emotional testimony

CRASH PHOTOS: Trial has been graphically gruesome. Does it have to be?

Bryant wore black to the trial Tuesday and made her first public Instagram post since the trial began Aug. 10. It was a photo of her and Kobe with a comment:

“Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!”

Closing arguments

Her remembrance soon turned to sadness in court, where the trial is nearing an end. After closing arguments resume Wednesday morning, the jury of five men and four women will be tasked with making a series of decisions about the case:

►Did these county first responders violate Bryant’s and Chester’s constitutional privacy rights under the Fourteenth Amendment by publicly disseminating these crash-scene photos, allegedly because they wanted to use them as “souvenirs” or objects of amusement?

►If so, is the county liable for it as an organization?

►And if that’s the case, how much should the jury award them in exchange for their past and future emotional distress?

Jennings Lavoie walked the jury through key points of the evidence in the trial, including the conflicting statements of those who took and shared the photos , as well as the two main public incidents at which county workers shared crash-scene photos. One involved fire captain Tony Imbrenda showing crash photos at an awards gala in February 2020, when a witness testified she overheard that the photos included an image of Kobe’s “burnt-up” body, which Imbrenda denied at trial.

In another case, Jennings Lavoie told the jury the “clearest example” of a violation came from sheriff’s deputy trainee, Joey Cruz, who showed crash-scene photos at a restaurant bar two days after the crash .

Jennings Lavoie also brought up the case of fire captain, Brian Jordan, who walked the scene after the crash taking unnecessary photos of dead bodies, according to the fire department. Jordan testified he was ordered to take photos of the crash scene by Anthony Marrone, currently the acting chief.

But Marrone testified this week that wasn’t true. He also said Jordan at one point texted him the location of Gianna Bryant’s remains in a ravine at the crash site.

“Based on that, chief Marrone understood that Brian Jordan had eyes on her ... in that ravine,” Jennings Lavoie said.

Jennings Lavoie then accused Jordan of taking “personal souvenir photos of a deceased child, not for any business purpose, but because he wanted to give these photos to himself, to take them home with him as a trophy.”

Sitting at the plaintiffs’ table in front of the jury, Bryant wiped her eyes with tissue as Jennings Lavoie delved into this subject.

“Can you imagine?” Jennings Lavoie asked the jury. “You’re charged with deciding whether that shocks the conscience. It shocks the conscience times 1,000. And he publicly disseminated those photos after taking them by giving them to himself (and) walking off the scene that day.”

In December 2020, the fire department sent Jordan a letter of its “intention to discharge” him because of his misuse of such photos, saying the photos "only served to appeal to baser instincts and desires for what amounted to visual gossip." Jordan decided to retire early instead. He testified last week that he was in court because of "false allegations," that he couldn’t remember being at the crash scene that day and claimed not to know who Gianna Bryant even was .

Destruction of evidence

Jordan also was asked in court last week whatever happened to the hard drive on his computer, which was missing when he was required to turn it in to his employer. He said he had no clue, leading the plaintiffs attorneys to imply it could still contain grisly photos that could reemerge at any moment.

This was another key part of the plaintiffs’ case – the destruction of evidence. Because county employees deleted photos shortly after the crash, the plaintiffs have no way of showing exactly what was in the photos or where they went. Their attorneys instead have had to elicit testimony about what they contained from witnesses and then match them to descriptions of the accident victims.

“You can presume the evidence would have been bad for them,” Jennings Lavoie told the jury.

Jennings Lavoie also told the jury about the plaintiffs’ theory that the county is liable for the conduct of its employees in this case because it failed to have adequate policies or training to prevent it.  He showed the jury video footage of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva giving an interview in which he said cops have had a long tradition of taking and sharing gruesome death photos from accidents or crimes scenes.

“It’s been tolerated for decades,” Jennings Lavoie told the jury.

The county disputes this, but the jury first will have to determine whether county employees violated the rights of Bryant and Chester in this case.

Chester’s attorney asked the jury to attribute half of the damages as the responsibility of the sheriff’s department and half to the fire department.

“They stole his dignity and his family’s privacy,” Jackson said of his client. “They did it intentionally. They did it cruelly. They did it inhumanely. And they laughed about it, and they lied about it. And then they tried to fight it with a clumsy, sloppy and dumb cover-up where at times they couldn’t even keep their story straight.”

The county is scheduled to give its closing argument to the jury on Wednesday.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer . E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jury in Kobe Bryant photos case urged to award $75 million to his widow and co-plaintiff

Comments / 11

Greg Payton
2d ago

I know this is a touchy thing 2 talk about but. I have lost a child so I know that feeling. I didn't know Kobe personally only as a ball player but he made that decision to put him & his daughter on that helicopter & the other people followed with there kids.Now if it's true that the lapd & lax grounded their planes & helicopters y would he take that chance when it really boils down too it they made a bad decision point blank period

Reply(3)
6
Related
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
firstsportz.com

“They poured salt into an unhealable wound” Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer fires back at LA County over Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. As a deputy and firefighter who reached at the helicopter crash scene clicked and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains. Black Mamba was on his way to a girls’ basketball tournament with his daughter and the rest of the team. But unfortunately, due to some errors a crash was caused and we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others too. That was the worst day of life for Vanessa Bryant as she lost her loving husband and young daughter in the crash. And, then she had to fight the department itself for the photo leaks from the crash site. The people who have done the dirty job of clicking and sharing those for a laugh senselessly around are just some shameless guys who aren’t able to understand the seriousness of the tragic event.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Basketball
City
Calabasas, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
beverlypress.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Brian Jordan
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Nba
No Film School

How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?

When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts

Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KESQ

20 photos of LA in the 1950s

The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing & Puma Talk Entrepreneurship At Shoe Palace In Ladera Heights

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to leave a lasting impact on the South Los Angeles community. His business mindset allowed him to give back to the people in his neighborhood when they needed it most. To this day, his legacy is celebrated through his assets and the brands he created for his people. Nipsey’s apparel line, The Marathon Clothing, recently collabed with Puma to release the Everyday Hussle collection. The new line features a few styles of green tracksuits to choose from, that were inspired by the rapper’s On The Run tour outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Speeding caused accident involving reality star

CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
CALABASAS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Massive fire goes unnoticed in Inglewood

We are surprised we haven’t seen this on your site yet. As you know the Crenshaw/LAX line is getting ready to open and coincidentally a long shuttered business across the street mysteriously catches fire in the middle of the night. The place where the homeless regularly camp out at...
INGLEWOOD, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

583K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy