This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home Prices
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system
AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
'One pill that ended their lives': Austin moms on a mission to raise awareness on the dangers of fentanyl
AUSTIN, Texas — A report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office found drug overdoses are the No. 1 cause of accidental death in our community. To shed some light on this issue, three Austin mothers organized a walk on Sunday to educate the public and raise awareness of the rising number of fentanyl overdose deaths.
Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
KVUE
ATCEMS to graduate newest cadet class Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen new field cadets will join the ranks of Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday. ATCEMS will hold a graduation and official swearing in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this will be the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends are invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uvalde parents to participate in March For Our Lives rally at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Uvalde parents and family members, activists and mass shooting survivors will participate in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday morning at the Texas State Capitol. Organizers say they are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call an immediate special session to raise the minimum age to...
Kyle is feeling the effects of booming growth in Central Texas
KYLE, Texas — People are moving to Central Texas from all over the country. As a result, cities like Kyle are experiencing major growth. "The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between the years of 2010 and 2020," said Victoria Vargas, the interim director of economic development for the City of Kyle. "This type of growth is not expected to slow down any time soon."
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
Report: City of Pflugerville approves rideshare voucher program with Uber, Maruti
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville City Council on Tuesday approved a voucher rideshare program with Uber and Maruti, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The decision to approve the $270,000 contract with TRIPP Ridesharing Consultants, in conjunction with Uber and Maruti, came after...
La Barbecue owner, manager indicted on workers' compensation fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas — The owner and manager of the popular East Austin restaurant La Barbecue have been indicted on workers' compensation fraud charges. La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller and manager Allison Clem, who is also Mueller's wife, have been ordered to appear in Travis County district court in late September, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Three Hays CISD students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month, school district says
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Over the past weekend, a 15-year-old Hays CISD high school student died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, according to Hays CISD. The student was a sophomore. The 15-year-old's death marks the third suspected fentanyl overdose death involving a Hays CISD student in...
Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will likely be delayed, judge says
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It now appears that Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will be delayed. Armstrong, who is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica, was initially expected in court in October. However, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that the judge presiding over the murder case said she no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered.
Micron Technology considering Lockhart for new chip facility
LOCKHART, Texas — The booming semiconductor industry in Central Texas may be getting bigger. Micron Technology is looking at a site in Caldwell County near Lockhart to build a multi-billion dollar facility. The company makes computer memory and data storage chips. According to documents filed with the state comptroller's...
UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night. APD tells KVUE the scene is related to a shooting that happened in...
TSA concerned about frequency of guns carried to Austin airport security checkpoints
AUSTIN, Texas — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is worried about how many guns are being carried to security checkpoints at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). This week, the agency confiscated its 100th gun so far this year. The TSA said most of the guns agents find are loaded,...
We spoke to people in Austin about their feelings on the new loan forgiveness plan. Here's what they said
AUSTIN, Texas — After President Joe Biden announced canceling student loan debt for 43 million borrowers, people in Austin had mixed feeling about the planned relief. KVUE's Daranesha Herron took to one of the busiest streets in Austin: South Congress Avenue. Whiteboard in hand, she asked the community about their thoughts on the new student loan forgiveness plan.
City of Austin will spend next three years studying floodplain, other watershed protections
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s floodplain covers about 10% of the city, the city’s floodplain management website shows. That floodplain changes over time, partly due to development and capital improvement projects. Austin’s Watershed Protection Department works to limit erosion and pollution and reduce flooding. The office launched “Rain...
City of Austin launching new team to coordinate homeless encampment cleanups
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Tuesday that it is streamlining its approach to managing homeless encampments. On Tuesday, the City will launch the Homeless Encampment Management Team, a multi-departmental group that will coordinate management of public spaces occupied by homeless encampments. The City said it will...
UT Austin is equipped with 300 call boxes to increase student safety on campus
AUSTIN, Texas — Faculty and staff at the University of Texas at Austin are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom on Monday. The university wants everyone to not only have a successful school year but a safe one as well. One of the ways UT is implementing school safety is by having 300 emergency call boxes spread throughout the campus.
Some UT Austin students will dissect Taylor Swift lyrics for class credit this semester
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas at Austin students know all too well how fast certain classes can fill up – and one new course probably has some Longhorns thinking they should've said no to one of their classes to leave a blank space on their schedule. Starting...
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
