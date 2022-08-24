ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS to graduate newest cadet class Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen new field cadets will join the ranks of Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday. ATCEMS will hold a graduation and official swearing in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this will be the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends are invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
KVUE

Kyle is feeling the effects of booming growth in Central Texas

KYLE, Texas — People are moving to Central Texas from all over the country. As a result, cities like Kyle are experiencing major growth. "The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between the years of 2010 and 2020," said Victoria Vargas, the interim director of economic development for the City of Kyle. "This type of growth is not expected to slow down any time soon."
KYLE, TX
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
#Health System#Cdc#Healthcare System#Diseases#General Health#Linus Stds#Ppe
KVUE

La Barbecue owner, manager indicted on workers' compensation fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas — The owner and manager of the popular East Austin restaurant La Barbecue have been indicted on workers' compensation fraud charges. La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller and manager Allison Clem, who is also Mueller's wife, have been ordered to appear in Travis County district court in late September, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will likely be delayed, judge says

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It now appears that Kaitlin Armstrong's trial will be delayed. Armstrong, who is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica, was initially expected in court in October. However, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that the judge presiding over the murder case said she no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Micron Technology considering Lockhart for new chip facility

LOCKHART, Texas — The booming semiconductor industry in Central Texas may be getting bigger. Micron Technology is looking at a site in Caldwell County near Lockhart to build a multi-billion dollar facility. The company makes computer memory and data storage chips. According to documents filed with the state comptroller's...
LOCKHART, TX
KVUE

UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night. APD tells KVUE the scene is related to a shooting that happened in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

We spoke to people in Austin about their feelings on the new loan forgiveness plan. Here's what they said

AUSTIN, Texas — After President Joe Biden announced canceling student loan debt for 43 million borrowers, people in Austin had mixed feeling about the planned relief. KVUE's Daranesha Herron took to one of the busiest streets in Austin: South Congress Avenue. Whiteboard in hand, she asked the community about their thoughts on the new student loan forgiveness plan.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

UT Austin is equipped with 300 call boxes to increase student safety on campus

AUSTIN, Texas — Faculty and staff at the University of Texas at Austin are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom on Monday. The university wants everyone to not only have a successful school year but a safe one as well. One of the ways UT is implementing school safety is by having 300 emergency call boxes spread throughout the campus.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
