ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers ready for another Class 4A test

Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another. Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill rallies in fourth set to down D-B

JOHNSON CITY — Momentum can change in the blink of an eye, especially in a sport like volleyball. A full 180-degree turn was on display in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference match as Science Hill downed rival Dobyns-Bennett in four sets 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays-led Lady Blue Devils sweep Boone

GATE CITY — Gate City’s Makayla Bays did exactly what Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed wanted her to do Thursday. Bays, the reigning Region 2D player of the year, dominated play at the net with 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Daniel Boone.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Boone libero Davis leading youthful squad

Wearing a different colored shirt on the volleyball court naturally sets Allie Davis apart from everyone else. What makes the Daniel Boone senior libero stand out the most is her stellar defensive prowess and her ability to seemingly get to any given spot on the court at any given time.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Football
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Kingsport Times-News

Get plugged into Kingsport

Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B rallies to steal Big 5 match from Boone

GRAY — Down two sets, things looked pretty bleak for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team on Tuesday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. The Tribe even faced a 21-17 deficit in the third set and were in danger of being swept.
BOONE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Registration open for Tribe Basketball Youth League

KINGSPORT — Registrations are now being accepted for the Tribe Basketball Youth League, open to second- through fifth-grade boys who want to compete and improve their skills through advanced training and engaging practices. Students will also learn the offensive concepts of basketball and various defensive schemes as they progress...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

RCR teammates looking for more in playoffs

WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were heated rivals in the Truck Series but cool as teammates in the Xfinity Series. The Richard Childress Racing drivers look to turn up the heat as the summer winds down. They were at the team’s shop Tuesday as part of a Bristol Motor Speedway media tour to promote the upcoming Food City 300 on Sept. 16.
WELCOME, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#East Tennessee#American Football
WJHL

ETSU paying former athletic director for full year after resignation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Athletic Director Scott Carter will receive monthly payments of his base pay until July 31, 2023, separation agreement documents obtained by News Channel 11 detail. The installments include social security, retirement and insurance as well as a payout of Carter’s accrued vacation leave as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Johnson City’s Connor makes her mark on national stage

The Oklahoma City Hall of Fame Stadium hosted its annual USA Softball All American Games on Aug. 11-14. The four-day event allowed players to compete in a series of games, working their way through the ranks to that coveted first-place slot. While many girls from across the country competed in the event, Johnson City’s Chloe Connor, a 13-year-old student from Indian Trail, says she was “very excited and grateful” to represent the Tri-Cities Area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Ashley N. Jones Russell

KINGSPORT - Ashley N. Jones Russell, 23, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church. Ashley was a 2018 graduate of Sullivan South High School and attended Northeast State Community College. She loved cheerleading, the beach, theater and racing in her chair. Ashley was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She always put others before herself, so much so in 2015 when she was given a wish through The Make a Wish Foundation, her wish was that another child would get her wish. Ashley was always smiling and was an example that you can do anything. Her smile, her laugh and the love she had for everyone that knew her will be remembered forever. Ashley was a hero.
KINGSPORT, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores

Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
CLEVELAND, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Legislators serve burgers, beans, talk bills

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Tennessee comptroller, a state senator and three state representatives Thursday afternoon as they served burgers and hot dogs to constituents. “It shows what wonderful representatives we have in this area,” said Kindle Conkin, corporate communications manager for Eastman Credit Union...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

$8.5 million expansion in the works for Providence Academy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Providence Academy has reached its maximum capacity of enrollment at 650 students with around 500 students on the waitlist. “Five years ago, we started seeing an increase in enrollment with our increase in activities, athletics, arts – those types of things. Then COVID happened, and we weren’t quite sure what was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts

The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Sibley Farms

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy