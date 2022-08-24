KINGSPORT - Ashley N. Jones Russell, 23, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church. Ashley was a 2018 graduate of Sullivan South High School and attended Northeast State Community College. She loved cheerleading, the beach, theater and racing in her chair. Ashley was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She always put others before herself, so much so in 2015 when she was given a wish through The Make a Wish Foundation, her wish was that another child would get her wish. Ashley was always smiling and was an example that you can do anything. Her smile, her laugh and the love she had for everyone that knew her will be remembered forever. Ashley was a hero.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO