The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers ready for another Class 4A test
Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another. Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill rallies in fourth set to down D-B
JOHNSON CITY — Momentum can change in the blink of an eye, especially in a sport like volleyball. A full 180-degree turn was on display in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference match as Science Hill downed rival Dobyns-Bennett in four sets 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 27-25.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays-led Lady Blue Devils sweep Boone
GATE CITY — Gate City’s Makayla Bays did exactly what Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed wanted her to do Thursday. Bays, the reigning Region 2D player of the year, dominated play at the net with 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Daniel Boone.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone libero Davis leading youthful squad
Wearing a different colored shirt on the volleyball court naturally sets Allie Davis apart from everyone else. What makes the Daniel Boone senior libero stand out the most is her stellar defensive prowess and her ability to seemingly get to any given spot on the court at any given time.
Kingsport Times-News
Get plugged into Kingsport
Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
Kingsport Times-News
D-B rallies to steal Big 5 match from Boone
GRAY — Down two sets, things looked pretty bleak for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team on Tuesday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. The Tribe even faced a 21-17 deficit in the third set and were in danger of being swept.
Kingsport Times-News
Registration open for Tribe Basketball Youth League
KINGSPORT — Registrations are now being accepted for the Tribe Basketball Youth League, open to second- through fifth-grade boys who want to compete and improve their skills through advanced training and engaging practices. Students will also learn the offensive concepts of basketball and various defensive schemes as they progress...
Kingsport Times-News
RCR teammates looking for more in playoffs
WELCOME, N.C. — Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were heated rivals in the Truck Series but cool as teammates in the Xfinity Series. The Richard Childress Racing drivers look to turn up the heat as the summer winds down. They were at the team’s shop Tuesday as part of a Bristol Motor Speedway media tour to promote the upcoming Food City 300 on Sept. 16.
Elizabethton, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Dobyns Bennett High School soccer team will have a game with Elizabethton High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Dobyns Bennett High SchoolElizabethton High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Bristol, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with John Battle High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ETSU paying former athletic director for full year after resignation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Athletic Director Scott Carter will receive monthly payments of his base pay until July 31, 2023, separation agreement documents obtained by News Channel 11 detail. The installments include social security, retirement and insurance as well as a payout of Carter’s accrued vacation leave as […]
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Johnson City’s Connor makes her mark on national stage
The Oklahoma City Hall of Fame Stadium hosted its annual USA Softball All American Games on Aug. 11-14. The four-day event allowed players to compete in a series of games, working their way through the ranks to that coveted first-place slot. While many girls from across the country competed in the event, Johnson City’s Chloe Connor, a 13-year-old student from Indian Trail, says she was “very excited and grateful” to represent the Tri-Cities Area.
Kingsport Times-News
Ashley N. Jones Russell
KINGSPORT - Ashley N. Jones Russell, 23, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church. Ashley was a 2018 graduate of Sullivan South High School and attended Northeast State Community College. She loved cheerleading, the beach, theater and racing in her chair. Ashley was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She always put others before herself, so much so in 2015 when she was given a wish through The Make a Wish Foundation, her wish was that another child would get her wish. Ashley was always smiling and was an example that you can do anything. Her smile, her laugh and the love she had for everyone that knew her will be remembered forever. Ashley was a hero.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
Kingsport Times-News
Legislators serve burgers, beans, talk bills
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Tennessee comptroller, a state senator and three state representatives Thursday afternoon as they served burgers and hot dogs to constituents. “It shows what wonderful representatives we have in this area,” said Kindle Conkin, corporate communications manager for Eastman Credit Union...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
$8.5 million expansion in the works for Providence Academy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Providence Academy has reached its maximum capacity of enrollment at 650 students with around 500 students on the waitlist. “Five years ago, we started seeing an increase in enrollment with our increase in activities, athletics, arts – those types of things. Then COVID happened, and we weren’t quite sure what was […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts
The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
