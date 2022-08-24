Read full article on original website
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?
There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division. Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.
Nets could sign former Steve Nash teammate?
Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has over ten years of NBA experience).
How Kevin Durant Impacts Mavs' NBA Title Odds
Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets, and it caused a shift in NBA title odds. Where do the Dallas Mavericks stand?
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield would make the Lakers a contender
The Lakers could make a run toward another title if they trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The Los Angeles Lakers made a move to acquire Patrick Beverley earlier this week, but expectations are that the team is not done making tweaks to the roster in advance of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Los Angeles Lakers acquire guard Patrick Beverley from Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz for Talen-Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson.
Report: Bulls Interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis
Nearly two weeks ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines by entertaining the idea of playing for the Chicago Bulls at some point “down the line.”. Now the Bulls appear to be on the verge of — kinda, but not really — giving the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP one more reason to jump ship.
Kevin Durant Requested Sean Marks, Steve Nash Be Fired To Increase Trade Odds
Durant gave the ultimatum in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, and no one seemed to know why. Well, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Durant was merely trying to increase his odds of getting traded. Apparently, he figured if he was calling for the heads of his bosses, the Nets would be forced to lower their asking price — clearing an easier path for Durant to be moved elsewhere.
Patrick Beverley Heading To The LA Lakers, Twitter Wonders If He’ll Get Along With Russell Westbrook
In a shocking move, “defensive specialist” and trash-talking connoisseur Patrick Beverley is heading back to Los Angeles. This time he’s suiting up with the Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the bomb on Twitter timelines announcing Beverley would join his second team this offseason. In a late move made by the Los Angeles Lakers, barring any additional […]
Western Conference Team Reportedly Interested In Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia Past Estonia; Tyler Dorsey Clutch for Greece
The Dallas Mavericks-related international updates just keep coming…. On Thursday, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia blowout Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.
