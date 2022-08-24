ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?

There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division. Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Nets could sign former Steve Nash teammate?

Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has over ten years of NBA experience).
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Toliver
Person
Darrell Armstrong
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jared Dudley
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls Interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis

Nearly two weeks ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines by entertaining the idea of playing for the Chicago Bulls at some point “down the line.”. Now the Bulls appear to be on the verge of — kinda, but not really — giving the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP one more reason to jump ship.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Requested Sean Marks, Steve Nash Be Fired To Increase Trade Odds

Durant gave the ultimatum in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, and no one seemed to know why. Well, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Durant was merely trying to increase his odds of getting traded. Apparently, he figured if he was calling for the heads of his bosses, the Nets would be forced to lower their asking price — clearing an easier path for Durant to be moved elsewhere.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cassius

Patrick Beverley Heading To The LA Lakers, Twitter Wonders If He’ll Get Along With Russell Westbrook

In a shocking move, “defensive specialist” and trash-talking connoisseur Patrick Beverley is heading back to Los Angeles. This time he’s suiting up with the Lakers.  Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the bomb on Twitter timelines announcing Beverley would join his second team this offseason. In a late move made by the Los Angeles Lakers, barring any additional […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Athletic
Yardbarker

Mavs’ Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia Past Estonia; Tyler Dorsey Clutch for Greece

The Dallas Mavericks-related international updates just keep coming…. On Thursday, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia blowout Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy