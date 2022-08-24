Durant gave the ultimatum in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, and no one seemed to know why. Well, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Durant was merely trying to increase his odds of getting traded. Apparently, he figured if he was calling for the heads of his bosses, the Nets would be forced to lower their asking price — clearing an easier path for Durant to be moved elsewhere.

