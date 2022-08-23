ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy Times

Navy addresses chain of command for surface ship fires

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is clarifying the chain of command for fires and other emergencies that occur while ships are in port for maintenance, the head of the surface navy said, after uncertainty about who was in charge contributed to ineffective firefighting efforts on former amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard.
MilitaryTimes

Surface navy looks for ways to more quickly field ships, weapons

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. Navy moves to field 10 new or modernized ship classes in the next decade, the head of the surface navy is considering how to get these ships and their more lethal capabilities deployed faster. Commander of Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener in...
nationalinterest.org

Could Hypersonic Missiles Reboot the Navy's Zumwalt Destroyers?

The Zumwalt class' original role as an infantry support and naval bombardment ship has proven to be a total bust. One of the U.S. Navy’s newest ships is set to receive a missile upgrade from the Department of Defense. Huntington Ingalls Industries, an American shipyard, will install long-range hypersonic...
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun

If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
nationalinterest.org

DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile

The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Outdoor Life

Magnet Fishermen Ticketed After Uncovering 86 Rockets, Other Ordnance While Fishing on a Georgia Army Base

Three magnet fishermen are facing fines after they pulled up a wealth of military weapons while fishing on an Army base in Georgia last month. The treasure hunters were probing the waters of the Canoochee River, which runs through the base, when they made their discovery. They posted the entire 25-minute episode—including their run-in with law enforcement—to YouTube.
nationalinterest.org

Is the U.S. Air Force Ready to Fight a ‘Great Power Competition?'

The current goal is to prepare the U.S. Air Force for large-scale combat against a peer competitor such as China. The United States Air Force retains a technological edge but to stay on top it needs allies too. Following China’s provocative actions near Taiwan following Speaker of the House Nancy...
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
