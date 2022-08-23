Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Navy addresses chain of command for surface ship fires
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is clarifying the chain of command for fires and other emergencies that occur while ships are in port for maintenance, the head of the surface navy said, after uncertainty about who was in charge contributed to ineffective firefighting efforts on former amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard.
MilitaryTimes
Surface navy looks for ways to more quickly field ships, weapons
WASHINGTON — As the U.S. Navy moves to field 10 new or modernized ship classes in the next decade, the head of the surface navy is considering how to get these ships and their more lethal capabilities deployed faster. Commander of Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener in...
nationalinterest.org
Could Hypersonic Missiles Reboot the Navy's Zumwalt Destroyers?
The Zumwalt class' original role as an infantry support and naval bombardment ship has proven to be a total bust. One of the U.S. Navy’s newest ships is set to receive a missile upgrade from the Department of Defense. Huntington Ingalls Industries, an American shipyard, will install long-range hypersonic...
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun
If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
nationalinterest.org
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile
The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Magnet Fishermen Ticketed After Uncovering 86 Rockets, Other Ordnance While Fishing on a Georgia Army Base
Three magnet fishermen are facing fines after they pulled up a wealth of military weapons while fishing on an Army base in Georgia last month. The treasure hunters were probing the waters of the Canoochee River, which runs through the base, when they made their discovery. They posted the entire 25-minute episode—including their run-in with law enforcement—to YouTube.
nationalinterest.org
Is the U.S. Air Force Ready to Fight a ‘Great Power Competition?'
The current goal is to prepare the U.S. Air Force for large-scale combat against a peer competitor such as China. The United States Air Force retains a technological edge but to stay on top it needs allies too. Following China’s provocative actions near Taiwan following Speaker of the House Nancy...
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington announced that it is renaming parts of the base named after Col. George Wright, a decorated U.S. Army veteran accused of brutality against Native Americans. "We are renaming Ft Wright Village and Ft Wright Oval in base housing to Lilac Village and Willow Loop,"...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark Purpose
The Post-Attack Command and Control System Facility otherwise known as the Notch Bunker was built into the side of Bare Mountain in the Holyoke range in order to protect top military officials in case of a nuclear attack.
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in a salt mine in Germany
German lootCredit: Department of Defense. Department of the Army. Public Domain Image. The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in the tunnels below the city of Merkers in Germany.
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds
Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
