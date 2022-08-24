ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 9

Related
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

RESULTS: Florida Democratic governor’s primary

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. In a bit of odd timing on the part of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, after five months of having no cabinet meetings, he called one Tuesday morning, forcing Nikki Fried to start her day at the Capitol, when she's heading to Ft. Lauderdale to watch the returns tonight.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Donald Trump
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Republicans#Florida Water#Florida Senate#Election State#Floridians#The Sunshine State#Democrats#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy