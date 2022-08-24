Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden's response to Russia in focus six months into war in Ukraine
The six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being marked in Kyiv by the threat of an escalation in the conflict and in the United States with assessments of President Joe Biden's foreign policy leadership a year and a half into his administration. Biden's deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, which...
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
Ukraine will not agree to freeze front lines to 'calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
UEFA・
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
How does Russia's war with Ukraine end
Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
Russians 'can't move anywhere further' in Ukraine, says Fmr. Ukrainian Defense Minister
Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk tells Sara Sidner western weapons helped halt Russia’s progress in Ukraine, but more is needed.
Russia Developing 'New Tactic' to Counter U.S. HIMARS: Ukraine Official
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the tactic is "dispersion" and that Russia is doing less "ammo stacking."
International Business Times
Ex-Mayor Of Ukraine City Becomes A Traitor, Accused Of Collaborating With Russia: Report
The former mayor of a city in Ukraine has been accused of voluntarily working with the Russian military and has allegedly agreed to serve as the "head" of an occupied territory, according to a report. Ukrainian officials have launched an investigation into ex-mayor Volodymyr Demchenko on suspicion of collaborating with...
Russia detains two Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers for handing Ukraine information
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday.
BBC
BBC
Ukraine leader: The world's future being decided in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that “the world’s future” is being decided in its war against Russia’s “insane aggression” and that maintaining his country’s independence is “the security of the entire world.”He warned the U.N. Security Council on the six-month anniversary of the invasion that if Russia isn’t stopped, “then all these Russian murderers will inevitably end up in other countries — Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America.”“There are traces of Russian war criminals everywhere and we must all get united and act decisively as soon as possible so there are no more traces of Russian missiles, and no...
BBC
Nuclear plant is stopping Ukraine's advance. Retired Colonel explains why
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant held by Russia is essentially stopping Ukraine’s advance in the southern part of the country.
