Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
The Buccaneers may already have their future QB1 on the roster
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is securely locked in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Trask could be the heir to the throne. Kyle Trask is entering his second year in the NFL. The Buccaneers added him with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This will now be his second season getting to learn from Tom Brady.
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Colts Starter Reportedly Suffered Concerning Injury Today
The Colts have suffered some tough breaks this training camp and the latest may have occurred on Wednesday. According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye had to leave practice early with a left knee injury. Per Erickson, the Colts defensive end went down in...
thecomeback.com
New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
Jaguars could have first Irish-born NFL player in 37 years
The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to become Ireland’s NFL team. The Jags gave some a scare earlier on Tuesday when they cut kicker Ryan Santoso, leaving them without a kicker on their roster. But their intentions were made clear hours later when they claimed James McCourt, who had been waived by the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Looking better in practice
Herbert (undisclosed) practiced Thursday and appeared to increase his activity level, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Herbert has been in and out of practice since exiting early Saturday. This is the latest sign it's nothing serious, and it seems starting RB David Montgomery (undisclosed) also has made progress with his injury, while potential No. 3 back Trestan Ebner hasn't practiced since hurting his ankle in the second preseason game last Thursday against Seattle. Herbert figures to enter the year second on the depth chart, but the job could entail more work under a new coaching staff, especially after he filled in capably as a rookie.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Should play some Saturday
Fournette and other healthy starters are expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. QB Tom Brady and other top starters played three drives in the final preseason game last year under former coach Bruce Arians. While Fournette likely will start and get a few touches, Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are better bets to see large workloads by the end of Saturday night. Those two and Giovani Bernard (ankle) are competing for backup roles behind Fournette, who seems to have gotten back into playing shape after his offseason weight gain made headlines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Injures arm in preseason finale
Bushman suffered an arm injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Bushman suffered his right arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason finale after scoring two touchdowns earlier in the game. Last season, the tight end bounced around the league playing on multiple teams. This season the tight end hopes to earn a reserve role behind Travis Kelce once he's fully healthy.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
Jaguars Notebook: Thoughts as Jaguars Prepare For Atlanta, Trade for Cole Van Lanen and More
How will the Jaguars adjust to this week's practice schedule? Who is taking the left guard reps? What does the trade for Cole Van Lanen mean?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Still out for practice
Bernard (ankle) remained unavailable for practice Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Bernard seems very unlikely to be available for Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts, as he has yet to return to the practice field after tweaking his ankle Aug. 13. When healthy, the running back is expected to be a change-of-pace option behind Leonard Fournette in the Buccaneers' backfield this year.
CBS Sports
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan not making 'too much of a big deal' of 49ers' rough preseason loss to Texans
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is entering his first year as the starter and the early struggles are showing a bit. Lance didn't have the best preseason performance Thursday night, but rather than focusing on the struggles, he says he's not putting stock into the 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
NFL・
Here's ESPN's SP+ prediction for Florida football this fall
Bill Connelly, ESPN’s college football analytics guru, recently released what his SP+ prediction for every team’s win totals. His model gives the Florida Gators an 86% chance to win at least six games. For those of you who enjoy gambling on college football, and more on that coming...
Comments / 1