Burgess WAG Tahlia Giumelli reveals her shock health diagnosis as fellow celebrity sufferer Em Rusciano addresses the National Press Club to raise awareness of the condition

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The wife of NRL star Tom Burgess is the latest Australian celebrity to be diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, better known as ADHD.

Model and influencer Tahlia Giumelli, 29, told her 33,000 Instagram followers on Monday she had started reading two popular books about the condition, Women with Attention Deficit Disorder and The Disorganised Mind, after being diagnosed.

'These are the two books that were recommended to me by my psychiatrist,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUusj_0hSgiaXq00
Tahlia Giumelli (pictured), the wife of NRL star Tom Burgess, is the latest Australian celebrity to be diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, better known as ADHD 

She added: 'Finally found them after I miss placed [sic] them in the house. Shock.'

Tahlia called Women with Attention Deficit Disorder 'an eye opener', explaining that it was the first thing she read after being diagnosed.

ADHD is a mental health condition with symptoms that include trouble focusing, hyperactivity and impulsive behaviour.

The adult condition is treated similarly to that of childhood ADHD, with medication and counselling, according to the Mayo Clinic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiO6D_0hSgiaXq00
The model and influencer, 29, told her 33,000 Instagram followers on Monday she had started reading two popular books about the condition (pictured) after being diagnosed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfSpN_0hSgiaXq00
The 29-year-old embraced her diagnosis by sharing a meme about women with ADHD 

Tahlia is the latest in a skyrocketing number of high-profile Australian women to go public with an ADHD diagnosis.

TV and radio presenter Em Rusciano came out as both autistic and suffering from ADHD last November.

This week, she will participate in a Q&A at the National Press Club to talk about her experience with the condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khvzU_0hSgiaXq00
Em Rusciano (pictured), who last year claimed she was diagnosed with adult ADHD and autism, is set to discuss her experience at the National Press Club this week 

Em was previously forced to defend herself against accusations of 'bandwagon jumping' after going public with her diagnosis.

Last week, actress Tammin Sursok shared her diagnosis on social media, telling her followers it was her 'weakness and superpower'.

'Finding out more about ADHD and mental health has helped me learn coping strategies that have changed my life,' the 39-year-old exclaimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R88Gm_0hSgiaXq00
Last week, actress Tammin Sursok (pictured) shared her diagnosis on social media, telling her followers it was her 'weakness and superpower' 

In an emotional Instagram post in June, feminist author Clementine Ford, 40, said she'd been diagnosed with both ADHD and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) by a specialist psychiatrist.

'I feel all the typical things people report feeling when a huge puzzle piece finally falls into place,' she explained to her 214,000 followers at the time.

'Relief at finally understanding how and why my brain works the way it does; sadness for all the times I berated myself for being incapable, "stupid" and unreliable; and optimistic about a future that may not include quite so much confusion and anxiety'.

Abbie Chatfield, 27, revealed she had 'finally' been diagnosed back in May, and has spoken openly and repeatedly about the disorder on her podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAnRD_0hSgiaXq00
Countless Australian celebrities have come out with ADHD in recent months, including Abbie Chatfield (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OshNt_0hSgiaXq00
Former Married At First Sight star Clare Verrall (pictured) said her life finally 'makes sense' after discovering she has the common neurodevelopmental disorder

She later shared her experience with ADHD medication after taking it for the first time, telling her Instagram followers she 'felt buzzy' before posting a photo of her eyes crossed with the caption: 'My brain right now.'

Later, Abbie posed in a mirror selfie as she got ready for her day, and revealed she was adjusting to the effects.

'Update: Feeling slightly more normal, probably more focused than normal and actually am able to listen to conversations without changing topic,' she wrote.

Other Aussie celebs to come out recently with the disorder include Married At First Sight's Clare Verrall and Jessika Power, sexologist Chantelle Otten, influencer Belle Lucia, and podcaster Lucy Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dz0tl_0hSgiaXq00
Podcaster Lucy Jackson (pictured) is another celebrity to come forward with ADHD recently

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

