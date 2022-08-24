ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corazon Modern Kitchen in Brea serves up tacos made with lots of love

Tacos have become a staple in Southern California and Localish LA is on the hunt for some of the best tacos in town.

We discovered Corazon Modern Kitchen in downtown Brea, Orange County, where every dish with corazon or plenty of heart. Every taco is filled with the freshest ingredients, which include vegan options.

One local favorite is the chorizo con papa taco plate which is made with a variety of ingredients.

"It's actually one of my favorites," said Fernando Romero, the owner and chef of Corazon Modern Kitchen. "And this is what my mother showed me. It's like treat the cilantro like you would treat a bouquet of flowers just a stem a little bit on water so it doesn't wilt. So when you see my cilantro is nice and beautiful, because we treat our cilantro with love. And that's how it kind of how we garnish all our plates. So once you wrap that taco, it's an explosion of flavors."

The clientele is diverse and Romero loves that because he says good food should be enjoyed and experienced by all. He feels proud to introduce new flavors and taco dishes to his customers.

"I came up with a lot of these tacos while I was sleeping. In my mind, I created a menu. So I couldn't wait to come in here the next day and try all these tacos," said Romero.

