ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Top economist Larry Summers recommends a way for Biden to forgive trillions in student debt—and it echoes what Sen. Elizabeth Warren says

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkPS6_0hSgiWxo00

A day after criticizing any effort by the Biden Administration to forgive student loan debt, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has offered an alternative.

“I think the best way to relieve student debt would be to allow it to be discharged in bankruptcy,” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “I’d support this reform.”

That means that people with student debt could discharge it by successfully filing for personal bankruptcy. Currently legal under chapters 7 and 13 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, insolvent individuals can restructure their debts, albeit at some personal cost, such as suffering a hit to their credit scores.

Summers added that bankruptcy “would also penalize other private creditors, unlike government debt relief that would in part subsidize them.”

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his student loan debt relief plan Wednesday that could forgive $10,000 of student debt per borrower for those who make less than $125,000 annually. Changes to enforcement of the Bankruptcy Code is unlikely to be included in the plan.

Summers, a former Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton and a top economic advisor to Barack Obama, has been a vocal critic of the Biden Administration. Just yesterday, on Twitter, he warned that student debt relief could contribute to inflation.

Summers has no official role in the Biden Administration. But he is said to have helped save the president’s climate change and health agenda by swaying a key senator to support the Inflation Reduction Act.

Summers, now a Harvard University economics professor, isn’t the only person who’s advocated for student-loan cancellation through the bankruptcy process. There’s also his former Harvard colleague, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Nearly impossible” to get rid of student debt through bankruptcy

Before becoming one of the two Democratic senators from Massachusetts, Warren spent most of her career as a law professor studying why American families fall into debt and become broke. Her plan to fix the U.S. bankruptcy system, in particular, was a principal reason she got into politics.

In the mid-2000s, Warren had a “Bankruptcy Blog” where she consistently wrote about these issues for Talking Points Memo, or TPM, a political news and opinion website. In 2008, before running for Senate, she advised Obama on the bailout and came up with the idea for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In campaigning for the presidency in 2020, Warren argued that the bankruptcy system makes it “nearly impossible” for many Americans to get rid of debt. She blamed Congress and the courts for making it increasingly difficult to discharge student debt as part of the process.

“Congress initially passed a law saying that publicly backed student loans could be discharged only with a showing of ‘undue hardship’ by the borrower,” she wrote in a post on her campaign website. “The courts eventually interpreted that language to impose a very high standard for discharge—a standard that generally doesn’t apply to other forms of consumer debt. Then, as part of the 2005 bankruptcy bill, Congress explicitly protected private student loans with the same undue hardship standard.”

When campaigning for presidency, she proposed canceling up to $50,000 in debt for 95% of people who have it versus Biden’s possible $10,000.

Her plan included making student debt dischargeable like other consumer debts, allowing individuals to secure relief by filing for bankruptcy, which is exactly what Summers says he’d support.

Summers and Warren have disagreed on monetary policy in the past. Recently, after writing an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal criticizing the Fed’s interest rate hikes and calling Summers a “cheerleader” of the approach, Summers clapped back.

“@SenWarren’s attacks on the @federalreserve’s monetary policy and my economic analysis are, I believe, misguided and if heeded could have devastating consequences for tens of millions of workers,” he wrote on Twitter in response to her article.

The economist even made an appearance in her 2014 memoir A Fighting Chance, in which she referenced a dinner the two had.

“Larry leaned back in his chair and offered me some advice,” Warren wrote. “I had a choice. I could be an insider or I could be an outsider. Outsiders can say whatever they want. But people on the inside don’t listen to them. Insiders, however, get lots of access and a chance to push their ideas. People — powerful people — listen to what they have to say. But insiders also understand one unbreakable rule: They don’t criticize other insiders.”

“I had been warned,” Warren said.

For now, Warren and Summers are outside looking in at Biden’s student debt cancelation plan.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 18

Cindy Harper
2d ago

no, let's not forgive the loans, they can pay it back just like the students previously were expected to do.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Bill Clinton
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Debt Relief#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#The Biden Administration#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
EDUCATION
Fortune

Fortune

199K+
Followers
8K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy