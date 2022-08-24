ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

By Pam Robinson
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said.

Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.

Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene and is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

John P. McCarthy, president and CEO, ARS Corp., released the following statement. “Team, we suffered a tragic loss yesterday from a safety accident which took the life of Edis Rene Maldonado who was one of our most dedicated and trusted team members. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Maldonado family during this time of loss. Edis will be remembered for his many years of outstanding service and close friendships with everyone who knew him. Please take some time to pause today and be thankful for your loved ones and honor the memory of Edis.” “

