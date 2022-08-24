ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Violence in schools: How often are fights & assaults reported to law enforcement

With a new school year comes new concerns about fights and assaults. All Alabama schools are required to report serious incidents to the Alabama Department of Education. However, there isn't one standard law or regulation that says when Alabama school districts should notify law enforcement. Each school system decides what's...
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama schools bracing for milk shortage due to dairy plant closures

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Borden Dairy will close two plants, one in Dothan and one in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by September 30. Those two plants supply the majority of eight-ounce milk cartons to school districts across Alabama. In a statement released Thursday, Tuscaloosa City Schools said it is bracing for...
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama DHR announces rollout of summer P-EBT benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The State of Alabama Department of Human Resources announced Thursday Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. DHR officials said qualifying households will receive $391...
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free waffle fries August 29 - September 2

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the state are celebrating the return of college football with an exciting giveaway. In partnership with the University of Alabama and Auburn University, Chick-fil-A restaurants in Alabama will offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries™ (small or medium) starting Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2.
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway after boater disappears on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a person who disappeared after taking a boat out on Lake Martin Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the person left the Wind Creek State Park around 2:00 p.m. Two hours later, ALEA officials said boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park.
