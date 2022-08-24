Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Convict strangled cellmate to death by 'hogtying' him, faces second murder charge: DA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A inmate convicted of murder faces an additional sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for allegedly killing his inmate. In 2018, the inmate is accused of strangling his cellmate to death, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. On July...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: William Eugene Jackson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is William Eugene Jackson. William Jackson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 29-year-old Jackson is 5' 8" tall, 177 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where William Jackson is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Judge takes heat for dismissing murder charges against teens in Porterville Library fire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Tulare County juvenile judge is taking heat for dismissing murder counts against two teenagers charged in the Porterville Library fire. FOX26 News has reactions from the fathers of the two firefighters who were killed in the February 2020 fire, and from the Tulare County District Attorney.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Darnell Williams
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Darnell Williams. Kevin Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Parole Violation. 31-year-old Williams is 6' 2" tall, 237 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Williams is hiding, call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Clovis Police arrest Fresno man for multiple overnight thefts, prowling, and stolen cars
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail after Fresno Police arrested him for grand theft auto, theft, and prowling. The suspect is 34-year-old Alexander Valdez. On the morning of August 24, detectives with Clovis Police served a search warrant at Valdez' home...
KMPH.com
Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart
EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
Woman killed after gun goes off inside vehicle in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot. […]
KMPH.com
Two arrested after leading police on wild chase from Reedley to Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after they led Reedley Police on a chase that went on from Reedley to Fresno. Reedley Police Department answered a call to Wells Fargo Bank where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Police went...
RELATED PEOPLE
KMPH.com
Woman picking kid up from school tests 4 times over DUI limit following hit-and-run
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis woman is accused of committing a hit-and-run after drunkenly picking her kid up from school. Clovis Police say the call about the hit-and-run came in a little before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a driver side-swiped their car in front of a school near Bullard and Helm in Clovis.
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
KMPH.com
FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Fresno mayor posthumously awards Carnegie Medal to local hero who saved girl from drowning
FRESNO, Calif. — Arthur Caballero of Fresno was posthumously awarded with the Carnegie Medal on Wednesday morning at Fresno City Hall from Mayor Jerry Dyer. In 2020, the 62-year-old painter was enjoying a day of fishing near the Kings River bank when he noticed a 7-year-old girl struggling through the fast-moving waters. Caballero saw the girl moving into deep water where the swift current picked up pace. That is when he entered into the river's waters and pulled the girl safely toward the bank. Unfortunately, Caballero was overtaken by the swift current and later died at the hospital. The young girl pulled safely to shore.
KMPH.com
Human skeletal remains found at construction site in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Crews digging a trench at a construction site in Visalia discovered a human skull on Monday afternoon. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Visalia Police Department responded and confirmed the discovery at the work site on E. Goshen Ave. east of N. Cain St., between Ben Maddox Way and Lovers Lane.
KMPH.com
Volunteer team of search and rescue divers joins in to help look for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Wednesday marks seventeen days since Jolissa Fuentes’ family last saw the 22-year-old. “It’s very hard for us. We have that missing piece and we’re not going to be happy or complete until she’s home," said Jolissa's mother, Norma Nuñez. Family,...
KMPH.com
Foster Farms Semi Filled with chickens overturned after crash in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Foster Farms Semi truck that was filled with live chickens was overturned on its side after a multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened on Jenson and Cornelia Avenues. There were no injuries reported. Police are on the scene now. Jensen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Kingsburg. Officers with CHP Visalia were sent out around 3:39 p.m. to investigate a crash on State Route 201 on Road 24, with EMS already responding. After investigating...
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
KMPH.com
Lost Fresno woman with dementia found safe
- - - 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs. Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a slight limp. Her family says she has never gotten...
KMPH.com
State terminates lease with Ft. Washington Beach Campground
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn't been paid...
Comments / 0