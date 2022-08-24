ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: William Eugene Jackson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is William Eugene Jackson. William Jackson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 29-year-old Jackson is 5' 8" tall, 177 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where William Jackson is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Darnell Williams

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Darnell Williams. Kevin Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Parole Violation. 31-year-old Williams is 6' 2" tall, 237 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Williams is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kings County, CA
Local
California Education
KMPH.com

Disturbing video of brutal dog beating in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — An update on this story. Detectives with the Tulare County Sherriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, the teenager is seen beating a dog in Earlimart. On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was brought into custody and is now facing charges of animal cruelty.
EARLIMART, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed after gun goes off inside vehicle in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot. […]
KMPH.com

Two arrested after leading police on wild chase from Reedley to Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after they led Reedley Police on a chase that went on from Reedley to Fresno. Reedley Police Department answered a call to Wells Fargo Bank where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Police went...
REEDLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Davis
Person
Sting
KMPH.com

FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Sex Crimes#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime#Fbi#Child Exploitation
KMPH.com

Fresno mayor posthumously awards Carnegie Medal to local hero who saved girl from drowning

FRESNO, Calif. — Arthur Caballero of Fresno was posthumously awarded with the Carnegie Medal on Wednesday morning at Fresno City Hall from Mayor Jerry Dyer. In 2020, the 62-year-old painter was enjoying a day of fishing near the Kings River bank when he noticed a 7-year-old girl struggling through the fast-moving waters. Caballero saw the girl moving into deep water where the swift current picked up pace. That is when he entered into the river's waters and pulled the girl safely toward the bank. Unfortunately, Caballero was overtaken by the swift current and later died at the hospital. The young girl pulled safely to shore.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Human skeletal remains found at construction site in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Crews digging a trench at a construction site in Visalia discovered a human skull on Monday afternoon. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Visalia Police Department responded and confirmed the discovery at the work site on E. Goshen Ave. east of N. Cain St., between Ben Maddox Way and Lovers Lane.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Kingsburg. Officers with CHP Visalia were sent out around 3:39 p.m. to investigate a crash on State Route 201 on Road 24, with EMS already responding. After investigating...
KINGSBURG, CA
KMPH.com

Lost Fresno woman with dementia found safe

- - - 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs. Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a slight limp. Her family says she has never gotten...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

State terminates lease with Ft. Washington Beach Campground

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn't been paid...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy