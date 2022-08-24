FRESNO, Calif. — Arthur Caballero of Fresno was posthumously awarded with the Carnegie Medal on Wednesday morning at Fresno City Hall from Mayor Jerry Dyer. In 2020, the 62-year-old painter was enjoying a day of fishing near the Kings River bank when he noticed a 7-year-old girl struggling through the fast-moving waters. Caballero saw the girl moving into deep water where the swift current picked up pace. That is when he entered into the river's waters and pulled the girl safely toward the bank. Unfortunately, Caballero was overtaken by the swift current and later died at the hospital. The young girl pulled safely to shore.

