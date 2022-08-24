Read full article on original website
Open Door Mission awarded Senior Citizens Foundation grant
The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation recently awarded $8,000 to the Tioga County Open Door Mission in support of their work supporting seniors in Tioga County. The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation was established in 1982 with funds from the sale of the Owego Home for Aged Women, which provided care to older women for decades on Front Street in Owego, N.Y.
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 4, 2022, property located at 2 Wards Lane, Village of Newark Valley, from Jonathan Beck and Patricia Flint-Beck to Jeffrey Czebiniak for $212,234. On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 2001 Main St., Town of Owego, from Steven and Peggy Ayers to Charles Ayers III for $85,000. On...
Readers’ Column for the week of August 21, 2022
You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Note: Because of the Special and Primary Election on Aug. 23, we will not be running political comments in our publication preceding this date. Please call your comments in again following the primary.
Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga to hold Veterans BBQ
What better way to wrap up summer than with a barbecue? Thankfully, you’re in luck. Helping us cool down as this summer ends, Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga recently announced an outdoor barbecue event for all to enjoy. Catholic Charities is partnering with Clearpath For Veterans to host...
Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga and Tioga County Boys and Girls Club hold successful ‘Back to School Party’
On Monday, Aug. 15, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga (CCTT) and the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club teamed up to host a “Back to School Party” for everyone in the community to enjoy. Approximately 400 people attended from all over Tioga County, as well as neighboring counties.
Plant Identification tour at the Canawanna Nature Preserve
There will be a plant identification tour by Jeff Smith on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canawanna Nature Preserve, located on Water Street in Owego. There is parking at the corner of Water Street and Mill Street. Jeff has had a lifelong interest in...
Vestal Elks to host Veterans Car Show on August 27
The 3rd annual Vestal Elks Veterans Car Show will take place on Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vestal Elks Lodge, located at: 2071 Vestal Parkway West in Vestal, N.Y. There will be Open Classes and participant judging. Award plaques will be awarded for Best of Show, Top 5, Best Paint, Best Engine, and People’s Choice. Judging is at noon and the awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.
