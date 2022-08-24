Read full article on original website
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
WUSA9
Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested. A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights. Officials reported earlier this week that 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois was found...
Man shot to death in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced...
4 hurt, 1 dead in series of DC shootings, police say
WASHINGTON — Multiple shootings across D.C. on Thursday have left four people in the hospital and one person dead. According to a series of tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shootings happened in less than four hours. The first shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
3 men arrested in triple shooting in NE DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three men were shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the Unit block of Quincy Place Northeast just before 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found two men who had been...
Police find body during welfare check in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a body was found during a welfare check in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the welfare check. When they went inside the apartment, they found a man suffering from "trauma to the upper body."
Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
NE triple shooting may have been retaliation for O Street homicides, police say
WASHINGTON — Chief Robert Contee said a shooting hours after two people were killed in a separate incident in the Truxton Circle neighborhood may have occurred out of retaliation. DC Police arrested three suspects, 29-year-old Kharee Jackson, 36-year-old Pernell Jackson and 35-year-old Charles Turner, after three other people were...
'This is unbelievable' | Neighbors, parents fed up after 5 shot, 2 killed in DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police continue to search for who opened fire near a Northwest D.C. elementary school on the first day of class Wednesday afternoon. It left two people dead and three people hurt. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near O Street Northwest at North Capitol Street. Investigators...
Fairfax leaders, AG Miyares call for changes after middle school counselor scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County leaders and Virginia’s Attorney General are calling for changes after a counselor convicted of sexually soliciting a minor stayed employed at a middle school years after his arrest. New Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid fired former Glasgow Middle School Counselor Darren...
Howard University residence hall targeted by second bomb threat in a week
WASHINGTON — A second bomb threat in a week at Howard University has triggered an investigation and evacuations. The Howard University Department of Public Safety was alerted to the threat by the Metropolitan Police Department around 2:30 a.m. The threat was targeting the East and West Towers on Howard's campus.
Man arrested for stabbing two people during argument on Metro Center platform, police say
WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man is facing charges after two people were stabbed while standing on a Red Line Metro Center platform Tuesday. According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), 51-year-old Antownne Turner was arrested for the attack Wednesday. Metro Transit Police Department...
Virginia man, 25, killed in Northwest DC double shooting
WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest. The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday. That's when police received a Shotspotter report of gunshots in the area of the 200 block of Florida Avenue, NW. When...
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
Man injured after found shot in vehicle in Capitol Heights, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man was shot in Capitol Heights early Wednesday morning, Prince George's County Police said. Officers arrived at the 400 block of Topeka Avenue in Capitol Heights around 7:14 a.m. for a report of a welfare check. Once on the scene, they found a man...
2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting
BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
3 men found unconscious outside Hyattsville apartment complex, death investigation underway
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A death investigation is underway in Hyattsville after three men were found unconscious outside of an apartment building late Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the City of Hyattsville Police Department responded shortly before 11 p.m. to Queens Chapel Road, nearby Lancer Drive, after receiving...
Deputies: Man arrested for shooting woman in Stafford Co.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man for the shooting death of the mother of his child. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Crescent Valley Drive. When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Aliyah...
