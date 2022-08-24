ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

WUSA9

2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death, police say

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested. A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights. Officials reported earlier this week that 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois was found...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Man shot to death in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

4 hurt, 1 dead in series of DC shootings, police say

WASHINGTON — Multiple shootings across D.C. on Thursday have left four people in the hospital and one person dead. According to a series of tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shootings happened in less than four hours. The first shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

3 men arrested in triple shooting in NE DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three men were shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the Unit block of Quincy Place Northeast just before 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found two men who had been...
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Police find body during welfare check in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a body was found during a welfare check in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the welfare check. When they went inside the apartment, they found a man suffering from "trauma to the upper body."
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Virginia man, 25, killed in Northwest DC double shooting

WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest. The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday. That's when police received a Shotspotter report of gunshots in the area of the 200 block of Florida Avenue, NW. When...
BRISTOW, VA
WUSA9

2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
BRISTOW, VA
WUSA9

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting woman in Stafford Co.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man for the shooting death of the mother of his child. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Crescent Valley Drive. When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Aliyah...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

