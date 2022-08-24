ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation. The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
tn.gov

Former White County Chief Deputy Clerk Stole More Than $12,000

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, the former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
NASHVILLE, TN
livability.com

8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee

Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
TENNESSEE STATE

