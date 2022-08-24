Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
New road in Mt. Juliet helps alleviate traffic
City officials say the best part of the project is that it did not cost the city or taxpayers.
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation. The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.
Mt. Juliet police officer decommissioned after possible criminal wrongdoing
A Mt. Juliet police officer has been decommissioned as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro police investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing.
Teen seriously injured in head-on crash with semi
A 16-year-old was seriously hurt after a head-on crash with a semi-truck.
News 2 tours Tritium as electric chargers are set to soon appear on interstates
A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.
Video shows tanker truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas interstate
Video shows a tanker truck engulfed in flames following a crash on an Arkansas highway. There has been no information released about injuries, deaths or cause of the crash.Aug. 23, 2022.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Tennessee father charged after seriously injuring 2-month-old daughter
A 2-month-old child is fighting for her life and her father is now in jail charged with hurting the child, even biting the little girl.
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
WSMV
‘It breaks my heart’; Women consider leaving TN due to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the abortion ban, some women are contemplating moving away from Tennessee. Leaving Tennessee after buying a home to settle down in wasn’t a part of Laura Brown’s plan. “It breaks my heart that I have to leave this place that I have grown...
tn.gov
Former White County Chief Deputy Clerk Stole More Than $12,000
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, the former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The...
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
WTVC
NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
livability.com
8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee
Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
