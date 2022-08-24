ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Horatio Sanz Accuser: Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels, Tracy Morgan ‘Enabled Sexual Assault and Battery’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cj0C4_0hSgfwBJ00

The woman who previously sued former SNL star Horatio Sanz is asking the court to add Jimmy Fallon , SNL creator Lorne Michaels , and Tracy Morgan to her sexual assault lawsuit.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2021 by an anonymous Jane Doe, who accused Sanz of sexually assaulting and grooming her when she was a teenager in the early 2000s. The lawsuit originally listed 20 unnamed SNL cast and crew members as co-defendants, with Doe accusing Sanz of “kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her genitals forcibly without consent” at an SNL afterparty “insight of attendees, including NBC employees.”

According to a statement from Doe’s lawyers, the amended complaint was made possible by changes to New York City’s forthcoming Gender Motivated Violence Act (GMVA). The law — which goes into effect March 1, 2023 — will allow victims to sue both abusers and enablers, and will also include a two-year “loopback window” for expired claims.

Doe’s lawsuit was amended Tuesday to include a new cause of action under the GMVA that claims Sanz’s alleged sexual assault and battery constituted “crime[s] of violence” and “crime[s] of violence motivated by gender” as defined by the new law. It also claims NBC, Michaels, Fallon, and Morgan “enabled Sanz’s crimes of sexual assault and battery,” and that NBC, Sanz, Michaels, Fallon, and Morgan “enabled each other’s crimes of unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.”

“Sanz and his enablers lured Jane into their celebrity world and made her feel like a cool kid for drinking and partying with a bunch of famous grown-ups,” Doe’s lawyer, Susan Crumiller, said in a statement. “Instead, they destroyed her life. Jane has spent the past two decades struggling with the repercussions of what they did to her; now it’s their turn. We look forward to holding NBC, Sanz, and everyone else who enabled this disgusting behavior accountable when the GMVA lookback window opens in March.”

Representatives for Fallon, Michaels, and Morgan did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s requests for comment. A rep for NBC told Rolling Stone that “regardless of Jane Doe’s changing narratives, NBC intends to renew its motion to dismiss.”

NBCUniversal attempted to dismiss the complaint in April, claiming that they did not bare any responsibility for Sanz’ behavior away from the show. “Employers owe no general duty to protect third-persons from the possibility of sexual abuse by their employees,” the network wrote at the time.

Sanz’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, did not have a further comment when contacted by Rolling Stone , but previously said that “this individual’s claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false. However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false. Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims.”

In her lawsuit, Doe said she ran a Fallon fansite from 1999 to 2002, and that Fallon and Sanz emailed her from an NBC account in January 2000. She said she attended an SNL taping and met Sanz for the first time in October 2000, with the suit describing Sanz as “flirtatious and physically affectionate with the then-15-year-old… kissing her cheek and putting hands on her waist.”

The suit also includes allegations that Doe was allowed to attend another SNL afterparty in May 2001 where she was given alcohol even though she was underage. She also claimed Sanz began instant messaging her online in August 2001, asking for photos of Doe, and steering “conversations to discuss sex, sexual experiences, sexual fantasies, and masturbation.” The aforementioned allegation of Sanz groping her at an afterparty allegedly occurred in May 2002.

Additional reporting by Cheyenne Roundtree

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June

Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed to be among the roughly 2,000 customers recently issued “notices of exceedance” for water usage in June by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves the wealthy western Los Angeles County cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, according to public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times. Per...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says Ending SNL Upon Lorne Michaels Exit ‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Lorne Michaels
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jimmy Fallon?

Jimmy Fallon's turn as host of "The Tonight Show" (and as a beloved "Saturday Night Live" alum) makes him one of the most popular -- and financially successful -- comedians and writers in the world....
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Linus Celebrities#Ne The Battery#Entertain#Violent Crime#Snl#Nbc
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial

Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial. The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top. AMBER HEARD ACCUSED...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seen together for the first time since Oscars slap

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been spotted out and about together for the first time since Will slapped Chris Rock over a joke at Jada’s expense during the 2022 Oscars back in March. The pair, who appeared to be in good spirits, was snapped by photogs Saturday in Malibu near celebrity hot spot Nobu, walking hand-in-hand as Will waved to onlookers. The Oscar winner wore a black hat, navy polo shirt and matching pants for the outing, completing the look with a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones. Jada also rocked sneakers with her all black ensemble,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ Filmmakers On Fallout From WBD Axing DC Pic: Studio Promptly Took All Their Footage

Weeks after HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl was canceled by the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in an interview with French outlet Skript that the studio promptly prevented them from accessing the pic’s footage after unplugging the movie during post-production. Fallah said, “I went on the server… Everything was gone.” El Arbi added: “We were like, ‘F*cking sh*t!’ All the scenes with Batman in them!” As Deadline first told you, both filmmakers were in Morocco for El Arbi’s wedding when they first learned the bad news about Batgirl. “The guys from Warners told us it was not...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash

The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

74K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy