Man found guilty of murder for striking victim's head with wrench in 2019 Rolando attack

A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in the victim's death five days later, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder.

A San Diego Superior Court jury also found defendant John Cowan Patch, 29, guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for striking the victim, George Almestar, around 4:20 a.m. Nov. 5, 2019.

Almestar was in the parking lot of the convenience store near the intersection of El Cajon and Rolando boulevards when he was struck. He was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities said the 30-year-old was in a coma on life support for five days before he died.

Patch was identified as the suspect through surveillance footage and witness accounts.

Police arrested him about 11 hours after the attack less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven, authorities said.

In a videotaped interview with police, Patch said the victim first drove toward him in a truck, then got out of the vehicle and advanced on him, prompting him to strike Almestar in self-defense.

