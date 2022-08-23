ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, NY

Syracuse.com

Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season

Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
watervilletimes.com

Mustangs Senior Plays At State Fair

Mount Markham Central School senior Caroline Entwistle will play in the New York State Fair basketball tournament in Syracuse. Entwistle is a member of the Utica Area Commit team, coached by Westmoreland girls coach Jessica Medicis. Waterville senior Natalee Collins is also on the team. The girls tournament is Aug....
WATERVILLE, NY
