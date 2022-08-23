The headliner for this weekend, of course, is The Great New York State Fair. There will be tons to entertain at the fairgrounds, as usual, like carnival rides, music, fireworks, racing pigs and more food than any one person could possibly handle (so bring your friends). In addition to the fair’s many concerts, there are a few more around CNY this weekend, like Brad Paisley at The Amp, Daughtry in Verona and Nashville songwriters at Saranac Brewery. There will also be two movie screenings outdoors, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” a crafts fair in Armory Square and yoga in an apple orchard.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO