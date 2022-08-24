Pac-12 football preview: Predicting Oregon’s weekly results and win total The season-opener will show if the Ducks are playoff-worthy

Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Oregon won't publicly announce starting QB
EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon fans will have to wait nine days for Oregon Football to kickoff against Georgia in Atlanta. They will also have to wait the same amount of time to find out who will start at quarterback for the Ducks. "I am not playing quarterback. I will tell you...
dawgnation.com
Oregon defense preparing to ‘bring it’ against Georgia in season opener
ATHENS — Oregon football players are making the most of each day, mindful of what’s around the corner, but not getting ahead of themselves. The No. 11-ranked Ducks are 17-point underdogs to No. 3-ranked Georgia in both teams’ season-opening game at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics
kptv.com
Seemingly biased sea lion at Georgia Aquarium predicts Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game winner
ATLANTA (KPTV) - A California Sea Lion at the Georgia Aquarium has predicted the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Diego, a seemingly biased sea lion at the Georgia Aquarium picked the Georgia Bulldogs to win the matchup. The...
After 2 injury-plagued seasons, Patrick Herbert ‘scratching the surface on what he can be’ as tight end for Oregon Ducks
Patrick Herbert enters his fourth year at Oregon having barely had a chance to show what he can do, as injuries have sidelined the Ducks tight end each of the past two seasons. A former four-star prospect out of Sheldon High School in the class of 2019, Herbert has played...
Late Kick: Oregon could surpass the model's expectations
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the range of possibilities for Oregon this season.
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
hereisoregon.com
Oregon is home to the ‘real’ Springfield from ‘The Simpsons’
Oregon is famous for a few things: Portland (it was just voted one of the best places to visit in the offseason by the Washington Post), our natural wonders like Mount Hood and Multnomah Falls, and having the REAL Springfield. OK, maybe it’s not really famous for that, but it...
beachconnection.net
Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction
(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
kiiky.com
Top 15 Best College Towns | 2022 Ranking
A college town can be defined as a location or a place where the city’s identity is shaped by and complementary to the educational institution. The neighborhoods are enjoyed by all of the residents, those who have matriculated students and those who are not. In this article, we’ll be...
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
Self-professed skinhead from Eugene pleads guilty to racially motivated beating of Black man
A self-professed skinhead from Oregon who traveled to Washington state to honor a white supremacist killed in a 1980s shootout with federal agents admitted this week that he assaulted a Black disc jockey in a bar there because of the color of his skin. Randy Aaron Smith, 42, of Eugene,...
eugeneweekly.com
Sam Brown: 1958-2022
Sam Brown could often be found playing his acoustic guitar connected to an amplifier outside of the downtown Eugene Post Office. Brown, who was homeless, died on July 24. He was 64. He’s remembered by his friends as someone who loved music, literature, comic books and movies. Amberlee Dawson...
WWEEK
Long Weekend Trip: Coastal Wayfaring in a Camper Van
The first thing I learned about traveling in a fancy camper van is that people will want to talk to you about it. In the short four days I spent driving along the Oregon Coast, I got waves, a school bus driver opened his side door to ask me about my rig, and a gas station guy wanted to talk tires.
klcc.org
Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination
Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
kezi.com
Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
kezi.com
4J school district short on groundskeepers
EUGENE, Ore. --- Eugene School District 4J leaders are looking for help to staff their groundskeeping department amidst a shortage. According to a district spokesperson, there is only one person responsible for removing the weeds at the more than 30 4J campuses. Due to this, they are looking for both volunteers and job candidates.
