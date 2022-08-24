Read full article on original website
Peter Matt
2d ago
The federal bureau of investigation and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department use the spyware pegasus to spy on people. Pegasus accesses your mic, camera and anything else you can do remotely. They also doctor and obscure body cam footage. They are using pegasus, intimidation, humiliation etc to silence those who expose them! Google search ' spyware pegasus '. They have had Pegasus on my phone for 2 years..
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Community speaks out against measures that would impact those experiencing homelessness
Local activists and community members spoke out about proposed ordinances that would hinder groups that distribute food and other aid to people experiencing homelessness. The Indianapolis City-County Council is considering two proposals to address the needs of people unhoused in Indianapolis. The first measure passed a committee vote and sets...
WISH-TV
Alarming number of doctors admit to drinking, using drugs on the job
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new report, 14% of doctors admit to using drugs or alcohol while working to cope with burnout. Researchers say the pandemic is to blame. Since COVID-19 began, the number of frontline workers struggling with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder has skyrocketed leading them to turn to unhealthy coping habits.
Some experts think flu season could be a "twindemic" with COVID-19
"We are expecting this particular flu season to be bad," Dr. Brian Dixon with the Regenstrief Institute said. Franciscan Health has several flu vaccine clinics scheduled.
YouthBuild Indy recruiting young people for construction careers with paid training
INDIANAPOLIS — The construction industry is projected to add 700 positions in Marion County over the next five years. Right now, Indianapolis is recruiting with a paid training program. YouthBuild Indy gives young people career preparation and life skills. They're targeting the estimated 30,000 young people in Marion County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposal: Charity groups must register before handing out food, items to public in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Some advocates for the city of Indianapolis are pushing back against a new proposal that would require charitable groups to register with the city before passing out goods to the public, including food and clothing. The city debated Proposal 256 during Wednesday night’s Public Safety and Criminal...
Indianapolis security company pays $440K in back wages, damages and penalties
Indianapolis security company Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal. The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted. It's done through a...
Funds for pop-up food distribution targets neighborhoods
More money for food pop-up distribution is coming to Indianapolis neighborhoods. The city of Indianapolis awarded Midwest Food Bank nearly $2.5 million in federal funds for food program expansion. The money will be targeted weekly to communities with the greatest need through large mobile distribution events. Midwest Food Bank Indiana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tenants voice concerns after learning JPC Affordable Housing owes $1.8M to Citizens Energy
INDIANAPOLIS — Renters at four Indianapolis apartment complexes are speaking out and demanding answers after being told their utilities could be shut off soon. The property owners, JPC Affordable Housing, owe more than $1.8 million to Citizens Energy Group, and the utility company has threatened to shut off service if an agreement is not made […]
New school year brings end to free lunches for most families
INDIANAPOLIS — As thousands of kids head back to class, some families have to start paying for school lunches again. A pandemic-era federal program that made lunch and breakfast free for everyone is officially over. More than 26 million free meals were served every school day because of the program.
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
WISH-TV
IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Need for mental health services highlighted by Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's been a little over a month since a gunman opened fire at Greenwood Park Mall, killing three people before an armed bystander took down the shooter. That violence highlighted a need, that already existed, for more mental health services in Johnson County. A network of...
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
Inside Indiana Business
Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor
Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
WISH-TV
Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Indianapolis for 4th year at secret location
This worldwide event began back in 1988 in Paris with just a handful of friends, and now it’s made its way to almost 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. This secret posh picnic is happening in Indianapolis for the fourth time on Thursday,...
WTHR
Indianapolis residents say Citizens fixed raw sewage issue after complaints
INDIANAPOLIS — People living near Pleasant Run Creek complained last week about raw sewage leaking into the water. Those residents now report the problem has been fixed. They tell 13News the leak was stopped, the water is now clear, the smell is gone, and manhole covers that had been reported missing have been replaced.
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
'Southside Stench': Neighbors hope oil-recycling plant clears the air
'Southside Stench' An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
Finding good policies to help people experiencing homelessness still a struggle
Policies to help people experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis can work and a new report explores best practices. The 2022 Point in Time Count finds the number of people experiencing homelessness in Marion County is down from a decade high count in 2021 but still 9 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 3