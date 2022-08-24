ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 3

Peter Matt
2d ago

The federal bureau of investigation and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department use the spyware pegasus to spy on people. Pegasus accesses your mic, camera and anything else you can do remotely. They also doctor and obscure body cam footage. They are using pegasus, intimidation, humiliation etc to silence those who expose them! Google search ' spyware pegasus '. They have had Pegasus on my phone for 2 years..

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Alarming number of doctors admit to drinking, using drugs on the job

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new report, 14% of doctors admit to using drugs or alcohol while working to cope with burnout. Researchers say the pandemic is to blame. Since COVID-19 began, the number of frontline workers struggling with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder has skyrocketed leading them to turn to unhealthy coping habits.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
WFYI

Funds for pop-up food distribution targets neighborhoods

More money for food pop-up distribution is coming to Indianapolis neighborhoods. The city of Indianapolis awarded Midwest Food Bank nearly $2.5 million in federal funds for food program expansion. The money will be targeted weekly to communities with the greatest need through large mobile distribution events. Midwest Food Bank Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Homelessness#Group Homes#Project Safe Haven
WTHR

New school year brings end to free lunches for most families

INDIANAPOLIS — As thousands of kids head back to class, some families have to start paying for school lunches again. A pandemic-era federal program that made lunch and breakfast free for everyone is officially over. More than 26 million free meals were served every school day because of the program.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring

Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor

Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s largest lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy