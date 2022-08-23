Read full article on original website
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Noodle
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. There are many different noodles in the world – egg noodles, Thai chicken noodles, even a pool noodle – but none is as fun as a dog named Noodle. This cutie came to the shelter as a stray....
Fayetteville wraps up summer with Party in the Plaza
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Set to ring in the summer on June 16, the Village of Fayetteville’s first Party in the Plaza of the year was canceled the day of due to heavy rain. The following month the event went on as planned, but it fell on a day with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Canadarago Bass Event Lures 86
The Richfield Springs Community Center held its annual Bass Fishing Tournament Fundraiser at the Canadarago Lake New York State Boat Launch in July. With a total of 42 boats and 86 anglers, the event drew the largest turnout in the tournament’s history. Contest winners are determined by weighing the...
Great NY State Fair, Daughtry, Brad Paisley: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend
The headliner for this weekend, of course, is The Great New York State Fair. There will be tons to entertain at the fairgrounds, as usual, like carnival rides, music, fireworks, racing pigs and more food than any one person could possibly handle (so bring your friends). In addition to the fair’s many concerts, there are a few more around CNY this weekend, like Brad Paisley at The Amp, Daughtry in Verona and Nashville songwriters at Saranac Brewery. There will also be two movie screenings outdoors, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” a crafts fair in Armory Square and yoga in an apple orchard.
This Sweet Treat Moving It’s Way Into Utica For Good! But Where?
Your favorite shop for delectable baked goods is moving to Utica! But where exactly?. Wicked Sweets by Alyssa, an independent baked goods store in Yorkville, is officially closing their doors and moving to a new location. Boilermaker runners know this spot well, as the shop is now reopening on 1402 Champlin Ave, across from Upstate Empire Fitness and Valley Gymnastic.
Country Berries
Colleen Baldwin of Waterville and her daughter Briana Lewis have opened their store, Country Berries Primitive, in the Triangle Building on Main Street in Waterville. The store features handcrafted items for indoor and outdoor decorating. Country Berries is open Wednesdays 5:30 to 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
3 Houses, 1 Amazing Property; Rare Lodge Up For Sale In Hamilton
An amazing business and living opportunity awaits you at Ashling Acres. The massive property includes not only a beautiful house for you and your family, but a guest house and barn fully furnished for lodging. Located in rural Hamilton, New York, the property provides an amazing opportunity for you to...
Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!
One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
Birthday Party
The Town of Bridgewater reached 225 years this year and residents celebrated this month with a day of fun in the park. Music and games plus a craft show brought out many people on a delightfully sunny Sunday. More photos, Page 8.
Superior wings and cheap drinks make Duskees is a must-visit (Dining Out Review)
Phoenix, N.Y. — Local foodies have been raving about the chicken wings at Duskees, so we gave it a try on an early Friday afternoon. The atmosphere was dark, but welcoming. Syracuse sports murals and New York Yankees decor filled the walls, making us feel right at home. A...
‘The Sopranos’ actor stars in new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ shot in Central New York
Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that features “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
Baldwinsville Troop 80 Lobster Sale celebrates 25th anniversary
BALDWINSVILLE — BSA Troop 80’s “Maine” fundraiser is back. The annual Lobster Sale, started under late Scout Leader Stephen Putzer, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “We’re definitely excited,” Troop 80 Committee Chair Anthony DeMarchi said. Proceeds from the 25th Annual Maine Lobster Sale will...
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
Ranking the wildest rides on the 2022 NYS Fair Midway, including 1 you’ve never seen before
Looking for a thrill while wandering through the 2022 New York State Fair? Look no further than the Midway. The historic row is lined with rides of all shapes and sizes that will satisfy everyone from the adrenaline junkie to the scaredy-cat. The Midway has over 50 rides, including a...
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair
I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
‘A fresh calling’: Cicero United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
CICERO — After spending his pastoral career island-hopping throughout his native Caribbean, the Rev. Jefferson Niles decided in 2017 that he was ready for a new adventure. “I began to sense after a quarter-century in the ministry … a fresh calling to serve outside of my comfort zone,” said Niles.
NYS Fairgoers share mixed opinions on new designated smoking areas
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, and there were some noticeable changes from last year’s event. Signs posted around the Fairgrounds instruct people to smoke their cigarettes elsewhere and fairgoers expressed mixed reactions to the new smoking mandate that only allows smoking in designated areas.
