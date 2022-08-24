Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Top Democrats Hold Unity Rally in Tamarac After Primary Day Victories
After a hard fought primary season, the two top names on the Democratic party's ticket this November - gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate nominee Val Demings - were part of a rally in Tamarac. "It's about a woman’s right to choose that’s on the ballot," said Crist, who...
NBC Miami
Live Florida Primary Updates: Crist, Demings Win; U.S. House Seat Battles Set
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday as a number of important races were decided in the state's primary election. The most significant race was between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated...
NBC Miami
Controversial Billboards Seen in San Francisco, LA Warn Against Moving to Texas
Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas. But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
