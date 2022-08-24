Read full article on original website
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
nypressnews.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon
We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.
New bodycam footage shows moments after Pierce County Council candidate shot man in Tacoma
Tacoma police have released bodycam footage of the moments after Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris shot a man in Tacoma in May. Harris said he had gone to an encampment in Tacoma to recover stolen property. Harris and others called police about the property, and officers came out to...
q13fox.com
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
Arrest made in suspected luring of 5-year-old in North Bend
Snoqualmie police arrested a man on charges of a suspected luring in North bend last month, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. On July 24, police responded to a report of a possible child luring at Torguson Park at 750 E. North Bend Way. A mother had called 911 to...
Man injured in downtown Seattle stabbing
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in downtown Seattle. According to police, at 7:42 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said a man flagged her down and said he’d been stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they rendered aid...
Man charged with murder in shooting after he refused to let other driver merge, police say
Surveillance footage and witness statements contradict a Kirkland man’s claim that he fatally shot a driver in self-defense during a road rage encounter near the Seattle Costco store last month, prosecutors say. Angel Valderrama, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen on July 21,...
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
rentonreporter.com
Two arrested for suspected involvment in deadly Renton shooting
Two suspects believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting in Renton have been apprehended. Just before 2 am on July 9, Renton Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting on the 200 Block of Williams Avenue in Renton. They found a 34-year-old Tacoma man who was unconscious with a gunshot wound.
kpug1170.com
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
KING-5
Hearing for key witness in Seattle shooting trial
Prosecutors say the shooting left one person dead, and seven others were shot and wounded. It took place in downtown Seattle in January of 2020.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
State trooper shoots 34-year-old man in Federal Way after traffic-stop altercation
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper shot a 34-year-old man Wednesday evening near a Federal Way Costco Wholesale, sending the man to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition. The shooting resulted from an “altercation” after a traffic stop in the 34800 block of Enchanted Parkway S, according to Meeghan Black,...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
