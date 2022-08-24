Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said.

The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m.

Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire.

American Medical Responses transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical care. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries but is currently listed in stable condition.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

