Midland, TX

Midland couple rebuilds after car hits home

By Mike Mahoney
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda and Ford Rose are still in disbelief about the rude awakening they received Sunday morning when police say a drunk driver crashed into their master bedroom.

“All I know is that I was sound asleep and then all of a sudden, I was halfway across the room and she was screaming, and I was throwing sheetrock off of her,” said Ford.

“I thought a tornado or something hit. I didn’t know what happened. I was so shocked,” said Linda.

It will take some time and hard work to get their happy home back to the way it was, but this couple is focusing on the fact that they survived.

“It’s a gift from God because (the crash) buckled our bed,” said Linda.

“With all the glass and everything around us, brick and sheetrock, luckily none of that hit us,” said Ford.

Fortunately, Linda and Ford don’t just have to depend on each other. Their family and neighbors are doing all they can to help this couple get back on their feet.

“They came over and pulled the brick off and boarded everything up so we could have something resembling normalcy, if that’s possible,” said Linda.

But the Roses still have a long road ahead of them when it comes to rebuilding.

“Our insurance lapsed because of COVID and we didn’t have the money. Our house is paid for so we don’t have to worry about that, but in order to eat and survive, we had to get rid of something,” said Linda.

Moving forward, the Roses are hopeful the driver who hit their home has insurance that will cover the damage. If that’s not the case, they plan to sue.

To lend a helping hand, the family has a GoFundMe that could help them afford to rebuild their home after this shocking accident.

Elaine Saldana
2d ago

thats so sad, with a drunk driver damaging their home, me and my husband will go over tomorrow after work and see how we can help, thank god they're ok

