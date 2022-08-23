Read full article on original website
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
Comprehensive plan unveiling schedule outlined
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville’s comprehensive plan steering committee met last week to discuss a schedule of how to roll out the drafts of their plan update. Environmental Design & Research Planning Practice Leader Sam Gordon said at the Aug. 16 meeting that the future land use section and the implementation plan identifying all the goals, strategies and courses of action in one place were the last pieces to assemble for the 91-page document, but he said the plan has overall neared closer to being unveiled outside of the committee membership and consultants.
Augusta Considers New Town Hall
The Town of Augusta will continue to look into the possibility of buying the former ARC building in Knoxboro to use as a Town Hall. A public hearing last week brought out about a dozen town residents, all who said they were in favor of the purchase. Town Supervisor Sue Collins explained that the ARC offered the North Road facility to the town, at a reasonable price, before putting it on the market.
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
SU political science professor weighs in on unexpected results of the NY-22 primaries
New York’s 22nd congressional district primaries came with some unexpected results, according to a Syracuse University Political Science professor. Chris Faricy of the Maxwell School says the biggest surprise came in the Republican race, where Brandon Williams emerged as the victor over party-endorsed Steve Wells. "When Republican elites get...
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton
Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
Madison County Republicans, Conservatives revoke endorsement, both parties supporting Rhonda Youngs for judge
MADISON COUNTY — On Aug. 19 local attorney and Cazenovia Village Associate Judge Rhonda Youngs launched a write-in campaign for Madison County Judge in the Nov. 8, election. She made the announcement following an alleged overdose involving Brad Moses, who is the only candidate whose name will appear on the ballot.
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck Big Hit at Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including chicken riggies and Texas hots, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament. “The...
Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
Fayetteville wraps up summer with Party in the Plaza
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Set to ring in the summer on June 16, the Village of Fayetteville’s first Party in the Plaza of the year was canceled the day of due to heavy rain. The following month the event went on as planned, but it fell on a day with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Baldwinsville Troop 80 Lobster Sale celebrates 25th anniversary
BALDWINSVILLE — BSA Troop 80’s “Maine” fundraiser is back. The annual Lobster Sale, started under late Scout Leader Stephen Putzer, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “We’re definitely excited,” Troop 80 Committee Chair Anthony DeMarchi said. Proceeds from the 25th Annual Maine Lobster Sale will...
Art, Music Take Over Saturday In Clinton
A full music lineup, over 50 art and craft vendors, food trucks and activities for kids are all part of this year’s Clinton Art and Music Festival. The annual festival takes place Saturday on the Village Green in Clinton. Event Coordinator Rachel Bartunek said there’s something for everyone at...
Hackers may have breached medical billing records of nearly 1 million CNY patients
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The medical billing records of nearly 1 million Central New York patients may have been obtained by hackers. Practice Resources LLC, a company that provides billing services for dozens of hospitals and medical providers, said hackers may have obtained names, home address, dates of treatment and internal account numbers of more than 924,000 patients.
Francis Conole wins Democratic primary in NY-22
Central New York native Francis Conole has secured the Democratic nomination for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, claiming a feat he failed to reach two years ago. The U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Iraq War veteran finished ahead of three other candidates Tuesday night in the competitive race to succeed Republican Rep. John Katko in Congress.
Birthday Party
The Town of Bridgewater reached 225 years this year and residents celebrated this month with a day of fun in the park. Music and games plus a craft show brought out many people on a delightfully sunny Sunday. More photos, Page 8.
Section III boys golf coaches poll: What is toughest course in Section III?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III boys golf tees off Thursday with eight teams hitting the links. We polled coaches from around the section to ask what course is the toughest to play. Here’s what they said. >> Section III football media day recap: Polls, photos, videos.
