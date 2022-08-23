VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville’s comprehensive plan steering committee met last week to discuss a schedule of how to roll out the drafts of their plan update. Environmental Design & Research Planning Practice Leader Sam Gordon said at the Aug. 16 meeting that the future land use section and the implementation plan identifying all the goals, strategies and courses of action in one place were the last pieces to assemble for the 91-page document, but he said the plan has overall neared closer to being unveiled outside of the committee membership and consultants.

