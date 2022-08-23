ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Eagle Newspapers

Comprehensive plan unveiling schedule outlined

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville’s comprehensive plan steering committee met last week to discuss a schedule of how to roll out the drafts of their plan update. Environmental Design & Research Planning Practice Leader Sam Gordon said at the Aug. 16 meeting that the future land use section and the implementation plan identifying all the goals, strategies and courses of action in one place were the last pieces to assemble for the 91-page document, but he said the plan has overall neared closer to being unveiled outside of the committee membership and consultants.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
watervilletimes.com

Augusta Considers New Town Hall

The Town of Augusta will continue to look into the possibility of buying the former ARC building in Knoxboro to use as a Town Hall. A public hearing last week brought out about a dozen town residents, all who said they were in favor of the purchase. Town Supervisor Sue Collins explained that the ARC offered the North Road facility to the town, at a reasonable price, before putting it on the market.
AUGUSTA, ME
localsyr.com

Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

How expensive is the Fair?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck Big Hit at Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including chicken riggies and Texas hots, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament. “The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
SYRACUSE, NY
watervilletimes.com

Art, Music Take Over Saturday In Clinton

A full music lineup, over 50 art and craft vendors, food trucks and activities for kids are all part of this year’s Clinton Art and Music Festival. The annual festival takes place Saturday on the Village Green in Clinton. Event Coordinator Rachel Bartunek said there’s something for everyone at...
CLINTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Francis Conole wins Democratic primary in NY-22

Central New York native Francis Conole has secured the Democratic nomination for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, claiming a feat he failed to reach two years ago. The U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Iraq War veteran finished ahead of three other candidates Tuesday night in the competitive race to succeed Republican Rep. John Katko in Congress.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
watervilletimes.com

Birthday Party

The Town of Bridgewater reached 225 years this year and residents celebrated this month with a day of fun in the park. Music and games plus a craft show brought out many people on a delightfully sunny Sunday. More photos, Page 8.
BRIDGEWATER, NY

