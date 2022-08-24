Read full article on original website
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 25th-28th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5...
WTAP
Washington County Fair is preparing for another year
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) - The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night. If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds. Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out...
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
WTAP
Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility. The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility. Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and...
WTAP
Your Good News: High schooler’s nonprofit gives back to families affected by addiction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For August’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, seven high school boys are giving back to their community by working hard and donating money to a charitable cause that impacts most of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Jade Thompson is a teacher at...
WTAP
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office. Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the...
WTAP
Wood County WIC opens book vending machine
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County WIC now has a free vending machine and it’s not the kind with candy. It’s the kind with books. The vending machine opened to the public this week. It’s meant for kids to use after their WIC appointment at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back to...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a continuing shortage in the bee population, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking at ways to keep the numbers from lowering further. The commuter college has a class setup for beginner and intermediate beekeeping for the conservation of bees. Students get the chance to...
WTAP
Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for solar panel project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a ribbon cutting for the Habitat for Humanity restore in Vienna. This ribbon cutting was held for the introduction of new solar panels that were placed on top of the restore. The restore prides themselves on repurposing...
WTAP
First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back in the classroom. Some students, like Rachel Bologa, got to experience their first day of college. “It’s crazy. I mean for the past week we did a little home week and got to know our fellow freshmen. And it’s been a really fun time,” says Bologa. “Today, for me, I got to take it easy I had one class. Today is also my birthday. So, I guess it’s not only the beginning of a college year but also the beginning of adulthood for me. It’s very new and it feels great to be here.”
WTAP
Wood County Prevention Coalition is holding a town hall meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Prevention Coalition is hosting a town hall... The town hall will start at 6 pm on Thursday at WVU - Parkersburg in the Multipurpose Room. The meeting will talk about drug abuse in school age students and the connection to mental health. Robert Newell is the chairman of the wood county prevention coalition and he shared some goals for the meeting.
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
WTAP
Charleston Sets Seasonal Rainfall Record, Parkersburg Falling Behind
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This summer has seen plenty of rain across most of West Virginia, especially towards Charleston and surrounding communities receiving the bulk of the precipitation. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service announced that the capital broke their all time summer rainfall record after picking up 23.25 inches of rain. The previous record was 23.13 inches, which was set back in 1958. The average summer rainfall total for the area is around 13.85 inches. July provided most of the rainfall with 9.95 inches in total, while the average is 5.38.
WTAP
Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The work and construction in Belpre is complete. The expansion for a 10-inch water line on Farson Street and a sewer line upgrade on Washington Boulevard are all complete. City officials say that this upgrade to the city will not only accommodate the hospital and everything...
WTAP
Obituary: Sheldon, Beverly Ann
Beverly Ann Sheldon, 83, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 23, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Ohio high school students are now required to take financial literacy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Managing your personal finances is a lesson many adults learn by trial and error but that’s changing for Ohio students. The freshmen class and the classes that follow are now required to earn half a credit of financial literacy. This is due to a new...
WTAP
Obituary: Ford, William E.
William E. Ford, 99, of Marietta passed away at 1:10 am Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born December 14, 1922, in Waterford, OH to Charles Dayton and Mary Helen Flowers Ford. He was a farmer and owned the first Woods Corn picker in Washington County...
WTAP
Obituary: Savage, Sara Emolene
Sara Emolene Savage, 24, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 16, 2022, in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Jaraucaro Jr., Walter Ronald
Walter Ronald Jaraucaro Jr., 40 of Marietta, OH, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Euclid, OH June 1, 1982, a son of Walter Ronald Jaraucaro Sr. and the late Delesey Lee (Warrner) Jaraucaro. Walter was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He also...
