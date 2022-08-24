ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Oleson: A Gypsum kid who made it big

Jack Oleson, 97, always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, an entertaining story to share, and a purpose. He was a kid from humble beginnings in Gypsum, who made it big but never forgot where he came from. Hard-working, forward-thinking, and a risk-taker, Oleson did things his way. Not...
GYPSUM, CO
Jim Morter brought Vail fun, fresh architectural design

Building teams can be a tricky thing. Jim Morter was really good at building teams. Morter, a longtime Vail architect, died recently in Austin, Texas, his home since 2008. He’s fondly remembered by his family and those who worked for him. Morter and his wife, Karen, are a classic...
VAIL, CO
Budd: World-class Vail experience requires pragmatic housing solutions

For six decades, Vail Mountain and ultimately the town of Vail and Vail Resorts have been working to create what is today one of the largest ski resorts in the United States, as well as some of the most recognizable and sought-after brands in the world. Those brands, reputations and delivery of a world-class experience are once again being challenged by the variables of our own success.
VAIL, CO
U.S. Ski and Snowboard to host Freestyle Moguls Team fundraiser in Wolcott

If Vail Valley isn’t officially Mogul Town USA on a permanent basis it can at least claim the moniker for this Friday. The third annual U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Freestyle Moguls Team fundraiser will return to Red Sky Ranch in Wolcott Aug. 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Jeffy and Jim Benedict-hosted event features a star-studded lineup of athletes for fans and supporters to meet and mingle with, including 2022 Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf. The Steamboat Winter Sports Club athlete, who was born in Vail, will join Olympic teammates and valley locals Kai Owens and Tess Johnson as well as the entire moguls team.
WOLCOTT, CO
Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains

A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
COLORADO STATE
Wissot: Summer camp for seniors

I went to summer camp for the first time in 1953 when I was 8. My parents had rented a cheap bungalow in Rockland County, a few miles outside of New York City. They promptly enrolled me in the Bobbin Day Camp. At Bobbin I played softball, made potholders, and...
VAIL, CO
Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow

For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?. “Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued. “If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich...
VAIL, CO
Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA

Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
AVON, CO
15 Best Restaurants in Breckenridge, CO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Cool (literally, cool) vacations are what you’re sure to experience when you visit Breckenridge. This small, fun town at the base of the Rocky Mountains is popular for its many alpine activities, from hiking in the summer to skiing in the winter. And with the many enjoyable but tiring...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Valley Art Guild hosts painting workshop

The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local non-profit that promotes the visual arts in Eagle County, is hosting a three-day workshop with visiting artist, Don Sahli. This workshop will delve into compositional techniques and the use of color and temperature while exploring abstractions utilizing both acrylics and oils. Don Sahli...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Dreams come true for Pellerito and Bruno

“If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true,” Cinderella sings in “A Dream is a Wish your Heart Makes.”. When the impressionable 4-year-old Ariana Bruno attended a Disney On Ice show in Denver with Skating Club of Vail 14 years ago, her happy-ever-after was just an overture, but the melody’s theme was crystal clear, even then.
VAIL, CO
Vail, CO
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

