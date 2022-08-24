ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus teachers' strike leads to Canton South football's home opener opponent changing

By Steve Doerschuk, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMDB1_0hSgcfJZ00

Canton South's home football opener has undergone a change amid teachers and other staff striking in the Columbus City Schools district.

Canton South had been scheduled to play Columbus Eastmoor Academy at 7 p.m., Saturday. With Eastmoor unable to commit to the game because of the strike, South instead will play Claymont, with the site, time and day remaining the same.

Claymont was supposed to play Cleveland East Tech this week, but that game had been canceled, leaving the Mustangs without a Week 2 game.

Claymont is 0-1 after losing 36-18 at home to Harrison Central in Week 1. The Mustangs are in Division IV, Region 15.

Canton South also is 0-1 after losing 48-34 at St. Clairsville last Friday. The Wildcats are Division IV, Region 13.

South and Claymont played a year ago. The Wildcats won 41-7 at Claymont.

The vote to strike in Columbus came Sunday, two days after Eastmoor beat Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 20-14 in its season opener.

Eastmoor players are not allowed to practice or play games during the strike.

Knowing the game with Eastmoor was in jeopardy, South head coach/athletics director Matt Dennison had been reaching out for a new opponent since the end of last week.

Claymont reached out to Dennison after practice Tuesday and the two programs agreed to play. South and Claymont originally were supposed to play this game but agreed in the spring to seek new opponents.

South has high hopes for 2022 after putting up a good fight at St. Clairsville last week. St. Clairsville is a perennial power coming off a 12-2 season.

Wildcat junior quarterback Poochie Snyder broke Matt Trissel's Canton South record for career TD passes in the game. Snyder's 320 passing yards and three TDs passes and senior Jikai Holston's 100 rushing yards on just nine carries were offset by St. Clairsville's ball control.

Dennison saw encouraging signs from a defense that used three sophomores and a freshman.

South had looked forward to a challenging home opener against Eastmoor, which went 7-4 in 2021 and is seeking a 20th straight winning season.

Eastmoor looked forward to its first trip to Stark County since 2002, when the Warriors lost at Perry.

"They were planning to make a weekend of it," Dennison said. "They made arrangements to go to the Hall of Fame."

Reach Steve at steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP

Canton Repository sports writer Josh Weir contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Adrian Holman

2022 Freedom Bowl on 8/26 and 8/27

Normally, the Tom Benson Football Hall of Fame Stadium is only used for the NFL Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason. However, this year is different because the Hall of Fame Stadium will be used this weekend for the Freedom Bowl.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Perry, OH
Canton, OH
Education
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
Canton, OH
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canton South#The Columbus City Schools#Columbus Eastmoor Academy#Claymont#Cleveland East Tech#Harrison Central#Division Iv#Wildcats
27 First News

Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Annual Memorial Checkpoint Honors 3 Killed Last Summer

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 39 people were killed in traffic accidents in Stark County last year. The worst crash took four lives on Route 153 in Nimishillen Township back in July. One of those killed was intoxicated, says the state patrol, but the other three...
STARK COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

West Columbus barricade situation ends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local high school football team facing fallout after alleged hazing incident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A hazing investigation has led to severe consequences for the Mohawk Warriors football team. All practices, games and events for both the varsity and junior varsity teams are “inactive” and on hold until at least Aug. 28 while the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office investigates the hazing allegations. That means Friday’s first home game against Union is also canceled.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Missing in Louisville: Stolen Fire Hydrant

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Missing in Louisville: one fire hydrant. Police in the Constitution City are looking for the man and woman who made off with the fire plug along Baier Avenue this week. They posted surveillance video of the incident on social media. It had...
LOUISVILLE, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Activists deliver petition to Akron Police ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Aug. 25:. Activists deliver petition to Akron Police calling for reform, accountability. Greater Cleveland RTA to create oversight committee for its police force. Striking Columbus teachers reach tentative agreement. Northeast Ohio teachers battle to get their own concerns heard in light of Columbus...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy