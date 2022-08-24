Columbus teachers' strike leads to Canton South football's home opener opponent changing

Canton South's home football opener has undergone a change amid teachers and other staff striking in the Columbus City Schools district.

Canton South had been scheduled to play Columbus Eastmoor Academy at 7 p.m., Saturday. With Eastmoor unable to commit to the game because of the strike, South instead will play Claymont, with the site, time and day remaining the same.

Claymont was supposed to play Cleveland East Tech this week, but that game had been canceled, leaving the Mustangs without a Week 2 game.

Claymont is 0-1 after losing 36-18 at home to Harrison Central in Week 1. The Mustangs are in Division IV, Region 15.

Canton South also is 0-1 after losing 48-34 at St. Clairsville last Friday. The Wildcats are Division IV, Region 13.

South and Claymont played a year ago. The Wildcats won 41-7 at Claymont.

The vote to strike in Columbus came Sunday, two days after Eastmoor beat Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 20-14 in its season opener.

Eastmoor players are not allowed to practice or play games during the strike.

Knowing the game with Eastmoor was in jeopardy, South head coach/athletics director Matt Dennison had been reaching out for a new opponent since the end of last week.

Claymont reached out to Dennison after practice Tuesday and the two programs agreed to play. South and Claymont originally were supposed to play this game but agreed in the spring to seek new opponents.

South has high hopes for 2022 after putting up a good fight at St. Clairsville last week. St. Clairsville is a perennial power coming off a 12-2 season.

Wildcat junior quarterback Poochie Snyder broke Matt Trissel's Canton South record for career TD passes in the game. Snyder's 320 passing yards and three TDs passes and senior Jikai Holston's 100 rushing yards on just nine carries were offset by St. Clairsville's ball control.

Dennison saw encouraging signs from a defense that used three sophomores and a freshman.

South had looked forward to a challenging home opener against Eastmoor, which went 7-4 in 2021 and is seeking a 20th straight winning season.

Eastmoor looked forward to its first trip to Stark County since 2002, when the Warriors lost at Perry.

"They were planning to make a weekend of it," Dennison said. "They made arrangements to go to the Hall of Fame."

Reach Steve at steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP

Canton Repository sports writer Josh Weir contributed to this story.