Texas police officer shown punching pregnant suspect reinstated, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas police officer has been reinstated more than four years after cameras appeared to show her striking a handcuffed, pregnant suspect multiple times, authorities said. According to KSAT and WOAI, San Antonio police Officer Elizabeth Montoya was suspended indefinitely in January 2019 in connection with...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who pointed gun at someone after being cut off
SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who pointed a gun at someone after accidentally being cut off. The assault happened Thursday, July 14, 2022, on IH Eastbound just before IH 37 S. According to officials, the victim was merging onto IH 10...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man found guilty in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about two hours Thursday to find a San Antonio man guilty of murder. Richard Vallejo was on trial for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez. Gomez worked for a rental tire company and was looking for Vallejo who owed money on some tires. Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house, and when Vallejo showed up, video surveillance showed him shooting an unarmed Gomez six times.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Man pulls gun on woman in road rage incident on I-10
SAN ANTONIO – Another road rage incident occurred in San Antonio on July 14 and police are hoping you can help identify the suspect. According to San Antonio police, the victim entered I-10 East just before I-37 and accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle when she was merging onto the highway.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May then stole his car
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May at a Northwest Side apartment complex then stole his vehicle. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Vintage of Oak Hill Apartments off Babcock Road near Loop 410.
Dog Pack Puts Florida Mail Worker in Critical Condition After Brutal Attack
Neighbors told local media that they regularly spotted the group of five dogs without collars and tags.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during altercation at downtown intersection, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street. According to police, two men, both in their 40s or...
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects arrested after being caught with over 60 grams of Meth and pills
SEGUIN, Texas – Two suspects are facing drug charges after being busted with over 60 grams of Methamphetamine. The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office says that the bust happened Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. at Manuel C. Castilla Park. The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force had reason to believe that the...
KTSA
Man crashes car while fleeing burglary scene, barricades himself inside Schertz home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several area law enforcement agencies responded to a neighborhood in Schertz early Thursday morning. It happened on Window Meadow Court at around 4:30 A.M. It was originally a burglary in progress call but the suspected thief jumped in his vehicle and took off before...
KTSA
SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
seguintoday.com
Fentanyl claiming the lives of area teens
(Seguin) — A warning by the Kyle Police Department is spilling into the Seguin and Guadalupe County community. Local parents are being encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of taking pills or any other kinds of drugs not prescribed to them by a doctor. This warning comes after three Hays CISD students have reportedly died from suspected fentanyl overdoes in just one month. Posting on its Kyle PD Facebook page, officials state, “the presence of pills containing deadly fentanyl has increased in Kyle and the entire region. Kyle PD has responded to at least 16 related overdoses with 7 of those resulting in death in 2022. Many of these overdoses, including some deaths, are teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years old.
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
devinenews.com
Police identify 2 subjects in Walmart incidents, ask victims to PLEASE CALL IMMEDIATELY so they can locate other subjects
Several recent incidents at the local Walmart in Devine have residents on edge. Reports of men following and approaching female shoppers have come in one after another on social media. Two of the men actually followed a woman out of the store. Devine PD is asking victims to please call...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize them? SAPD searching for two arson suspects accused of starting fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman connected to an arson investigation. On April 10, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a large vacant structure fully involved in a fire. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra...
Off-duty SAPD officer found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Department Officer was found dead this morning, police say. At 3:22 a.m. SAPD responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was identified as an off-duty SAPD officer.
KENS 5
3 months later: 10-year-old survivor of Robb Elementary still in recovery and calling for gun reform
SAN ANTONIO — Jaydien Canizales is a survivor of Robb Elementary. The day after the shooting, he gave his first interview ever with KENS 5. At the time, his parents didn't want to show his face on camera. However, three months later he is talking about his journey. Today, he said he is doing okay.
