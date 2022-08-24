ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

San Antonio man found guilty in deadly shooting over rental tires

SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about two hours Thursday to find a San Antonio man guilty of murder. Richard Vallejo was on trial for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez. Gomez worked for a rental tire company and was looking for Vallejo who owed money on some tires. Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house, and when Vallejo showed up, video surveillance showed him shooting an unarmed Gomez six times.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Man pulls gun on woman in road rage incident on I-10

SAN ANTONIO – Another road rage incident occurred in San Antonio on July 14 and police are hoping you can help identify the suspect. According to San Antonio police, the victim entered I-10 East just before I-37 and accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle when she was merging onto the highway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postal Worker
foxsanantonio.com

Two suspects arrested after being caught with over 60 grams of Meth and pills

SEGUIN, Texas – Two suspects are facing drug charges after being busted with over 60 grams of Methamphetamine. The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office says that the bust happened Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. at Manuel C. Castilla Park. The Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force had reason to believe that the...
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Fentanyl claiming the lives of area teens

(Seguin) — A warning by the Kyle Police Department is spilling into the Seguin and Guadalupe County community. Local parents are being encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of taking pills or any other kinds of drugs not prescribed to them by a doctor. This warning comes after three Hays CISD students have reportedly died from suspected fentanyl overdoes in just one month. Posting on its Kyle PD Facebook page, officials state, “the presence of pills containing deadly fentanyl has increased in Kyle and the entire region. Kyle PD has responded to at least 16 related overdoses with 7 of those resulting in death in 2022. Many of these overdoses, including some deaths, are teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years old.
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy