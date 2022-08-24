(Seguin) — A warning by the Kyle Police Department is spilling into the Seguin and Guadalupe County community. Local parents are being encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of taking pills or any other kinds of drugs not prescribed to them by a doctor. This warning comes after three Hays CISD students have reportedly died from suspected fentanyl overdoes in just one month. Posting on its Kyle PD Facebook page, officials state, “the presence of pills containing deadly fentanyl has increased in Kyle and the entire region. Kyle PD has responded to at least 16 related overdoses with 7 of those resulting in death in 2022. Many of these overdoses, including some deaths, are teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years old.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO