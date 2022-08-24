Read full article on original website
Laura
2d ago
50 years? This psychopath should be locked up for life! Judge Bistain is a weak liberal and needs to be removed from the bench.
Wapato man sentenced to 50 years for triple Yakama Nation murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wapato resident Clifton Frank Peter was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for three murders committed on the Yakama Nation reservation in June 2019. Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced the 37-year-old, stating the murders were “horrible if not monstrous.”. Court proceedings...
“Horrible if not Monstrous”: Wapato man with violent history sentenced to 50 years for triple homicide
YAKIMA, Wash. — A recidivist felon from Wapato will spend the next 50 years of his life in prison for murdering three people with a shotgun during a violent outburst within the Yakama Nation boundaries in June of 2019. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, Chief...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack
The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault
A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
KEPR
Clerk punched in face shares story; suspect facing felony charges
A man is now facing multiple felony charges after a violent outburst in Richland on Monday. Conoco employee Stephanie Coleman told us a man came to the register wanting to buy cigarettes, and after the transaction, he reached over the register and for no apparent reason, punched Coleman in the face.
Update | 2 Tri-City teens charged with murder after a $25 marijuana deal went wrong
An 18-year-old and his 15-year-old half-brother were arrested.
Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?
Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
Assault suspect arrested after fleeing into Columbia River
RICHLAND, Wash. — A foot chase led to the Columbia River Monday evening. Richland Police Department says officers responded to a reported assault in the 700 block of Stevens Drive around 5:15 p.m. A man, identified as Jacky Sharp, allegedly entered a store and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason.
KIMA TV
Yakima man accused of molesting young girl
YAKIMA -- A man has been arrested by the Yakima Police Department, accused of molesting a girl as young as 8-years-old. Police say they spoke to the girl who told them about the abuse. The man was identified as Bulmaro Alejandro Hernandez-Bravo. Hernandez-Bravo was arrested and booked into the Yakima...
Union Gap PD seeks identify of pictured man linked to slain elderly couple
UNION GAP, Wash. — Detectives are searching for additional information on a male subject who could have information pertaining to the slaying of an elderly couple at their home on the Fourth of July. According to the Union Gap Police Department, there is no probable cause against this unidentified...
2 adolescents struck by gunfire in Mabton drive-by, suspects in custody
MABTON, Wash. — Two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds they suffered in a drive-by shooting late on Sunday night as their suspected assailants are behind bars facing four charges related to the crime. According to a social media notice from the Mabton Police Department, officers responded to reports...
KEPR
Richland Police arrest man who allegedly punched store clerk, fired gun in restaurant
RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested Monday evening for allegedly attacking a store clerk, then firing a gun inside a restaurant in Richland. According to Richland Police, officers first responded to the 700 block of Stevens Drive at around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an assault. Officials...
KIMA TV
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
He fired a gun in a Richland restaurant then tried swimming the Columbia River to escape
Police say he also punched a store clerk.
Woman overtaken by Yakima River, found deceased
WAPATO, Wash. — A woman who was swept away by the Yakima River Wednesday, Aug. 24, has been found deceased. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the Wapato area of the Yakima River shortly after 3 p.m. A man reported his sister had been overtaken by the river and was in distress.
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard
The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Shots fired during pursuit
KENNEWICK – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called out to investigate an incident where shots were fired Monday morning during a foot chase, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from the Kennewick Police Department were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. to a subject slumped over...
