ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Comments / 6

Laura
2d ago

50 years? This psychopath should be locked up for life! Judge Bistain is a weak liberal and needs to be removed from the bench.

Reply
2
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Wapato man sentenced to 50 years for triple Yakama Nation murder

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wapato resident Clifton Frank Peter was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for three murders committed on the Yakama Nation reservation in June 2019. Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced the 37-year-old, stating the murders were “horrible if not monstrous.”. Court proceedings...
WAPATO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack

The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Palouse, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Wapato, WA
Crime & Safety
NEWStalk 870

Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Clerk punched in face shares story; suspect facing felony charges

A man is now facing multiple felony charges after a violent outburst in Richland on Monday. Conoco employee Stephanie Coleman told us a man came to the register wanting to buy cigarettes, and after the transaction, he reached over the register and for no apparent reason, punched Coleman in the face.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?

Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
ZILLAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Crime In Washington#Murder#Violent Crime
KIMA TV

Yakima man accused of molesting young girl

YAKIMA -- A man has been arrested by the Yakima Police Department, accused of molesting a girl as young as 8-years-old. Police say they spoke to the girl who told them about the abuse. The man was identified as Bulmaro Alejandro Hernandez-Bravo. Hernandez-Bravo was arrested and booked into the Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
KIMA TV

Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard

The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Shots fired during pursuit

KENNEWICK – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called out to investigate an incident where shots were fired Monday morning during a foot chase, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from the Kennewick Police Department were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. to a subject slumped over...
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy